CORBIN — During Corbin’s past few playoff runs, the Redhounds were known for their run and gun offensive attack.
Tom Greer’s squad went back to old school Corbin Redhound football, using a ground and pound offensive attack that led to five rushing touchdowns during Friday’s 38-14 win over Lincoln County during first-round action of the Class 4A playoffs.
“We felt like that upfront our offensive line had to take control,” Greer said. “Our offensive line did a great job up front. Our kids were focused and ready to play. I thought we rose up to the challenge tonight.”
Corbin (7-1), a winner of seven consecutive games, will play for the district championship at Campbell Field on Friday, Nov. 27 against Knox Central, a team the Redhounds defeated earlier this season, 34-7.
“Knox Central has a good football team,” Greer said. “They’re big and strong upfront. We’ve got to take their run game from them. We’ve got to be ready defensively.”
Earlier in the week, Greer stated the importance of getting off to a good start against Lincoln County, and his team did just that.
Corbin’s Seth Mills scored on a five-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 lead at the 6:19 mark in the first quarter.
The Redhounds added another touchdown with 33.1 seconds remaining thanks to an eight-yard touchdown run by Peyton Addison, pushing Corbin’s advantage to 14-0.
Jacob Baker added a 39-yard field goal with 5:15 left in the second quarter, giving the Redhounds a 17-0 lead, but a breakdown in coverage on defense allowed Lincoln County’s Clayton Davis find receiver Skyler Quinn for a 78-yard touchdown connection while cutting the Patriots’ deficit to 17-6 with 2:45 left in the first half.
Corbin scored on its first offensive possession of the second half with Addison adding his second rushing touchdown, a six-yarder, with 7:51 left in the third quarter while giving his team a 24-6 cushion.
But just when it looked as if Greer’s squad had the Patriots down for the count, Lincoln County answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Nathan Carter. The Patriots added the two-point conversion to cut their deficit to 24-14 with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter.
Lincoln County’s score didn’t seem to phase the Redhounds, though.
Quarterback Cameron Combs marched Corbin downfield on its ensuing possession and eventually scored on a two-yard touchdown run to give his team a 31-14 commanding lead with nine minutes remaining in regulation.
Mills put the finishing touches on the win by breaking loose for a 44-yard touchdown run that pushed the Redhounds’ lead to 38-14 with 7:43 remaining in the game.
