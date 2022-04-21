CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds snapped a season-long three-game losing skid on Thursday by rallying to beat Clay County, 12-6.
Corbin (9-7) fell behind 5-1 but scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning while adding five more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seal the six-run win.
The Lady Redhounds will now switch their focus to Friday’s Kentucky 2A Fastpitch State Tournament in Owensboro. Corbin will face off against Section 8 champion Pike Central. If the Lady Redhounds win, they’ll move to the semifinals at 8 p.m. and play against the winner of Section 6 champion Lexington Catholic and Section 5 championship Harrison County. The championship is slated for a 2 p.m. start on Saturday.
Kaila Stidham lex the way at the plate for Corbin in Thursday’s win over Clay County. She went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and three runs scored. Danni Foley had two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Shelby Stewart was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored. Raegan Walker collected two hits and drove in two runs while Kennedie Guiher finished with two hits. Kallie Housley turned in a one-hit, two-RBI effort while scoring once. Alayna Reynolds and Bailey Stewart both had one hit and a run scored apiece. Anela Sanders also finished with a hit.
Shelby Stewart got the win, pitching four innings, surrendering five hits, and three earned runs while striking out four batters. Housley pitched three innings, allowing one hit while striking out six batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.