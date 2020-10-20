Vera Lois Disney Gibbs, 86, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born to parents Fannie (Sutton) and Ted (T.R.) Disney on August 6, 1934. Vera graduated from Corbin High School in 1953 and married the late Bill Gibbs, of Corbin, in 1954.…