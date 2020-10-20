CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds captured their third 13th Region Boys Soccer championship during the past four years after unseating last year’s region champions, South Laurel, on Tuesday with a 6-0 victory.
Armando Cima’s Redhounds (11-1-1) lived up to their preseason hype by dominating their opponents this fall. Corbin finished the regular season as the state’s highest-scoring team behind a solid arsenal of players.
The Redhounds continued their scoring ways against a Cardinal (8-8) squad that held their own throughout the match before seeing Corbin put it away during the game’s final 40 minutes.
Cima’s squad has been on a roll the past three games, outscoring their opponents 26-0 during the process.
The six-goal win improved the Redhounds to 3-0 this season against South Laurel, which included wins of 6-0, 10-0, and 6-0, respectively.
Jose Torres stepped up when needed during Tuesday’s win, scoring four goals while Austin Wise and Deacon Brock also scored in the win.
Brock gave Corbin an early 1-0 edge after scoring on a putback off a corner kick at the 13-minute mark. Torres added a goal two minutes later that ended up giving his team a 2-0 advantage at the half.
The Redhounds began to pick up their play in the second half with Torres scoring during the 60th minute. Wise increased his team’s lead to 4-0 after scoring off a Gabe Cima free-kick. China assisted Torres’ third goal of the game at the 71st minute while Rex Norvell’s assist to Torres led to his fourth goal of the match while securing Corbin’s six-goal win during the process.
The win advances the Redhounds to the State Tournament. Corbin will host the 15th Region champion on Saturday. Game time is still to be determined.
A complete story will appear in Thursday's edition of the Times-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.