The 2022 Indoor Nationals in Louisville has come to an end and Jayden Azbill took second place in Young Adult Bowhunter Freestyle.
More than 1,500 shooters from all 50 states, plus Canada and the Netherlands, shot the two-day competition at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Each archer shot 60 arrows – 12 ends of five – for a maximum of 300 points per round and 600 total score. Azbill finished with a total score of 598.
Archery season is in full swing and Azbill has been very busy competing in tournaments across the country and earning several podium finishes:
- 2nd place USA Archery Indoor Nationals
- 2nd place Kentucky State S3DA Young Adult Pins in Owensboro.
- 3rd place National S3DA Young Adult Pins in Owensboro.
- 1st place Young Adult Pins Hoyt/Easton Pro/Am in Foley, Alabama.
- 2nd place The Shoot Out Series Young Adult Compound in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
