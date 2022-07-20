Jayden Azbill participated in the National S3DA Outdoor Field Target Tournament at Joyce Park in Fairfield, Ohio. This was the last S3DA tournament for the season. The long weekend presented many obstacles for the archers — high temperatures, wind, rain, and lightning.
The tournament began with a day of official practice. The next two days consisted of 12 ranking rounds, totaling 72 scoring arrows shot per day, a total of 144 arrows. After day one, 72 scoring arrows, Azbill was standing strong in 2nd place with a score of 623.
Going into day two of ranking rounds, another 72 arrows, Azbill displayed great focus and determination earning herself the highest score in her division for the day with a 622.
“This some of the strongest winds I have ever competed in,” Azbill said.
At the completion of the ranking rounds, Azbill secured a second place standing to compete in the head to head eliminations. For the third and final day of competition, all head-to-head elimination matches were cancelled due to severe weather conditions.
With no head-to-head eliminations taking place, Azbill was awarded second place in the nation, with a final score of 1245. Azbill also finished second in the nation for Shooter of the Year, which is an accumulative award for all S3DA national tournaments (indoor, 3D, and outdoor field targets) for the entire season.
