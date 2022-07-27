DECATUR, ALABAMA — Jayden Azbill traveled to Decatur, Alabama where the 2022 JOAD (Junior Olympic Archery Development) National Target Championship kicked off with 785 archers from around the country competing, and came away as a two-time gold medal champion.
Azbill competed in the U18 Fixed Pins, formerly cadet, Female Class. This was the first time the competition included a fixed pins division. After a sweltering day of official practice, the qualification rounds began on Thursday. Qualifications would take place over two days in temperatures that exceeded 105 degrees and required several heat delays to ensure the safety of all archers. Qualifications included a total of 144 scored arrows, 12 rounds of 6 arrows for two days.
After day one, and 72 scoring arrows, Azbill was standing strongly in first place with a score of 657. Going into day two of qualification rounds, another 72 arrows, Azbill continued to add to her lead and finished day 2 in first place with a score of 645. At the completion of the qualification rounds, Azbill earned her first gold medal for the weekend with a score of 1302.
After two days of qualifications, archers went head-to-head in individual elimination matches.
“I was able to push through and finish strong in eliminations,” Azbill said. “Which I feel that is progress in itself considering eliminations are something I lack confidence in.”
In Azbill’s first match, she started out trailing her opponent, but was able to stay focused and moved on to the championship match with a final score 131-119.
In the gold medal match, Azbill started strong but so did her opponent. In the fourth of five rounds, Azbill took the lead securing her victory, with a final score of 138-128, and her second gold medal for the weekend.
