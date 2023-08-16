BARBOURVILLE — Whitley County advanced to the Kentucky 2A Sectional final after steamrolling past Bell County on Monday with a 13-1 decision.
Junior Autumn Sawyers recorded eight goals which rank 12th in the state record book for most goals in a game.
She scored three goals in the game’s first eight minutes while Deserae Haynes added a goal along with Kimberly White to give the Lady Colonels (2-0) a dominant lead.
Two more goals by Sawyers increased the Lady Colonels’ lead to 9-0 before the Lady Bobcats scored to cut their deficit to 9-1.
Whitley County put the finishing touches on the win with two more goals by Sawyers while Haynes and White scored as well.
The win advances the Colonels to the 2A Section 7 title game on Thursday against a team to be determined.
