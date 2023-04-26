LOG MOUNTAIN — Bell County got back to its winning ways on Tuesday, defeating Williamsburg, 10-0.
Senior pitcher Mataya Ausmus tossed a no-hitter while striking out nine batters in the win.
Bell County (10-6) finished with eight hits but also took advantage of eight errors committed by the Lady Yellow Jackets (3-11).
The Lady Bobcats scored a run apiece in the first and second innings before adding three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings before putting the game away with a two-run fifth inning.
Allie Wilson took the loss for Williamsburg, tossing four innings while allowing eight hits, and only three earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
Jayden Boateng led Bell County with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run, and scoring twice. Ausmus helped her own cause by delivering a home run, two RBI, and scoring three times.
Kylee Greer-Gann added two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Jordan Muncy had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Madison Helton finished with a hit while Camdyn Thomas scored a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.