Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.
But there was big news in the Bluegrass: Kentucky was ranked No. 21, the first time the Wildcats have made it into a major preseason poll since 1978 and only the fifth time ever. The others were before the 1950, 1951 and 1957 seasons.
The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.
The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.
The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.
Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.
Kentucky was fourth among the six Southeastern Conference teams to crack the preseason poll. The Wildcats trail top-ranked Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M (No. 7) but were ranked higher than Arkansas (No. 23) and Ole Miss (No. 24).
UK begins the new campaign at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field. Kentucky plays two teams in the preseason poll - Georgia and Ole Miss.
With a 10-3 record and victory in the Citrus Bowl, the Cats finished the 2021 season ranked No. 15 in the final coaches poll.
