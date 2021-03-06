LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
|BOYS
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Lexington Catholic
|(10)
|17-0
|109
|1
|2. North Laurel
|(1)
|18-0
|99
|2
|3. Elizabethtown
|-
|12-1
|73
|5
|4. St. Henry
|-
|12-2
|66
|7
|4. Lou. Ballard
|-
|11-1
|66
|4
|6. Cov. Catholic
|-
|18-3
|63
|3
|7. Frederick Douglass
|-
|11-1
|42
|9
|8. Bowling Green
|-
|12-2
|29
|6
|9. Lou. Male
|-
|5-2
|19
|8
|10. Lou. DeSales
|-
|12-5
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Highlands 8. Knox Central 8. Lou. Trinity 4. Muhlenberg County 2. Lyon Co. 2. John Hardin 2. Graves Co. 2. Dixie Heights 1. Ashland Blazer 1.
|GIRLS
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Elizabethtown
|(9)
|16-0
|104
|2
|2. Marshall Co.
|(1)
|17-1
|92
|3
|3. Ryle
|(1)
|16-2
|85
|5
|4. Anderson Co.
|-
|19-2
|76
|1
|5. Boyd Co.
|-
|9-1
|68
|4
|6. Bullitt East
|-
|14-2
|35
|10
|7. Bardstown
|-
|17-3
|33
|9
|8. Bethlehem
|-
|18-3
|25
|NR
|(tie) Cooper
|-
|14-3
|25
|6
|10. Lou. Sacred Heart
|-
|15-5
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 12. Notre Dame 11. Russell 7. Pulaski Southwestern 5. North Laurel 4. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Butler 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.