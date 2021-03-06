Jags remain unbeaten, sit atop the Fear 'Les' 13th Region Boys Hoops Rankings

Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars are 19-0 and remain in the top spot of this week's edition of the Fear 'Les' 13th Region Boys Hoops Rankings. | Photo by Les Dixon

 LES DIXON

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

 
BOYS
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Lexington Catholic(10)17-01091
2. North Laurel(1)18-0992
3. Elizabethtown-12-1735
4. St. Henry-12-2667
4. Lou. Ballard-11-1664
6. Cov. Catholic-18-3633
7. Frederick Douglass-11-1429
8. Bowling Green-12-2296
9. Lou. Male-5-2198
10. Lou. DeSales-12-5910

Others receiving votes: Highlands 8. Knox Central 8. Lou. Trinity 4. Muhlenberg County 2. Lyon Co. 2. John Hardin 2. Graves Co. 2. Dixie Heights 1. Ashland Blazer 1.

 
GIRLS
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Elizabethtown(9)16-01042
2. Marshall Co.(1)17-1923
3. Ryle(1)16-2855
4. Anderson Co.-19-2761
5. Boyd Co.-9-1684
6. Bullitt East-14-23510
7. Bardstown-17-3339
8. Bethlehem-18-325NR
(tie) Cooper-14-3256
10. Lou. Sacred Heart-15-5188

Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 12. Notre Dame 11. Russell 7. Pulaski Southwestern 5. North Laurel 4. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Butler 2.

