“(The players) have been working hard and concentrating on ourselves, our team and trying to get better,” Stoops said Thursday. “(We are) looking forward to this opportunity.”
It’s a chance for the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) to measure themselves after opening the season with four straight victories for the second time in Stoops’ tenure. Kentucky won its first four games in 2018 and is seeking a 5-0 start for just the fourth time in the past 70 years.
Although a win over the Gators (3-1, 1-1) at Kroger Field for the first time since 1986 would be monumental in the team’s quest to become a relevant contender in the SEC East, Stoops has taken a low-key approach to the contest.
“We don’t look at it like that at all,” Stoops said. “We can’t take that approach. One of the last things we talked about is our belief system by our preparation. What are we doing and how are we working during the week?
“We only gain confidence by the way you practice and prepare and who you are. We have no control over the opponent. I don’t look at that at all. Would it be a big win? Of course. I think we all know that. It’s a very good football team that’s a top 10 team.”
Kentucky has lost 33 of the last 34 games against Florida, but Stoops ended a long 31-game losing streak when the Wildcats defeated the Gators 27-16 at the Swamp in 2018. Florida has won the last two games and rallied from an 11-point deficit and dealt the Wildcats a crushing 29-21 setback in its last visit to Lexington two years ago.
The contest will be Florida’s first league road game of the season, and coach Dan Mullen also described the contest as “big” for his squad.
“We’re going into a tough environment against a very good football team,” he said earlier this week. “(There are) always tough battles and a physical game when you’re playing Kentucky. Anytime you’re in the SEC you get these deep stretches of big games and we’re in the middle of one of those big stretches of big games going back-to-back-to-back-to-back and it will be a great challenge for our guys.”
Florida’s lone loss of the year was a narrow 31-29 setback to top-ranked Alabama on Sept. 18. The Gators rank among the top rushing offensive teams in the country (No. 3 in FBS) and have amassed 1,290 yards on the ground through the first four games. The Gators, paced by quarterback Emory Jones, compiled 505 yards in a 38-14 win over Tennessee last week.
Kentucky’s defense ranks third in the league when it comes to stopping the run and is giving up just 87.2 yards and 2.9 per carry. South Carolina managed just 58 yards in a 16-10 loss to Kentucky last week in Columbia.
“We've got definitely a huge, huge challenge in that regard (stopping the run),” Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White said. “Even when you've got them one-on-one and you fit it up perfectly, they've got a bunch of guys that can make you miss, so tackling is going to be huge."
Kentucky’s players are confident and say they're up to the task.
“We like to stop the run and that's what it's going to be," linebacker and Ole Miss transfer Jacquez Jones said earlier this week. “Who can stop who and I feel like we have an edge."
Gametracker: Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m. Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN and UK Radio Network.
