CORBIN — When it comes to crowning a tennis regional boys’ team champion for the past two decades, go no further than Corbin High School.
The Redhounds wrapped up their 21st consecutive regional title on Saturday, sending two doubles teams to the KHSAA State Tournament (Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet and Daniel Byrley/John Ball) along with singles player Nate Hill.
Just how dominant has Corbin been?
The Redhounds won their first regional title way back in 1984, and came back and won another in 1997, 98, and 99 that has triggered Corbin to win 24 of the last 25 regional championships, and 25 overall.
“Twenty-one in a row for the boys,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “Amazing, what an accomplishment for Corbin tennis. I intentionally made a challenging out of region schedule for 2022 and this team did not back down from playing some of the best teams in the state.
“We have improved greatly since the beginning of the season and I am so proud of all of our players,” he added. “Finishing the regular season with a 22-2 team record propelled our team's confidence level on the court to new heights. This team just doesn’t get nervous.”
Despite Corbin's dominance, Hart admitted there is pressure on keeping Corbin's region title streak alive.
“The region title streak does put pressure on the players because the seniors wanted to keep it alive,” he admitted. “I’m proud of each Redhound player but especially my three seniors, Dylan Koen, Daniel Byrley, and Harrison Schuhmann. They contributed to winning the region team title, but they have been excellent mentors, leading by example all year. This is a good day for Corbin tennis.”
