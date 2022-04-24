SOMERSET —Corbin’s boys’ track and field team captured another top honor on Saturday by finishing first in the Lake Cumberland Classic with six first-place efforts.
The Redhounds totaled 132 points with second-place finisher Woodford County totaling 89 points.
Corbin’s girls’ track and field team noted three first-place efforts while totaling 61 points for a fourth-place finish.
Williamsburg’s boys’ track and field team placed fifth overall with 62 points while the girls’ track and field team finished in sixth place, totaling 51 points.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Lake Cumberland Classic
Girls’ Team Results
1. Woodford County 126, 2. Pulaski County 91.50, 3. Leslie County 66, 4. Corbin 61, 5. Rockcastle County 52, 6. Williamsburg 51, 7. Southwestern 47, 8. Lincoln County 38, 9. Somerset 30.50, 10. Harlan 26, 11. Madison Southern 25, 12. Danville 19, 13. Estill County 14, 14. McCreary Central 11, 14. Burgin 11, 16. Garrard County 8, 17. Bluegrass United Homeschool 8, 18. Wayne County 7, 19. Cumberland County 6, 20. Bell County 1.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
800 METER RUN
2:39.16 Jaycee Frye 4th
2:43.51 Mary Jackson 5th
1600 METER RUN
6:04.86 Mary Jackson 4th
6:08.70 Sophy Jones 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:04.10 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
10:53.64 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Maddie Russell 2nd
LONG JUMP
16-10 Maddie Russell 1st
POLE VAULT
8-0 Lauren Faulkner 1st
Williamsburg
400 METER DASH
1:03.27 Madison Peace 5th
100 METER HURDLES
17.52 Lylah Mattingly 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
54.89 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:29.93 Relay Team 5th
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Alana Mah 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
30-10.5 Alana Mah 5th
DISCUS
69-11 Abigail Stephens 5th
Lake Cumberland Classic
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 132, 2. Woodford County 89, 3. Pulaski County 65, 4. Estill County 53, 5. Williamsburg 52, 6. Southwestern 50, 7. Madison Southern 46, 8. Danville 39, 9. Garrard County 30, 10. Lincoln County 22, 11. Harlan 20, 12. Cumberland County 16, 13. McCreary Central 16, 14. Bell County 9, 14. Burgin 9, 16. Leslie County 8, 17. Clay County 6, 17. Rockcastle County 6, 18. Wayne County 5, 20. Somerset 2.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.11 Treyveon Longmire 1st
11.65 Brandon Baker 4th
200 METER DASH
23.78 Tye Stevens 4th
400 METER DASH
52.97 Tye Stevens 2nd
800 METER RUN
2:09.00 Connor Messer 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:44.70 John Hail 2nd
TWO-MILE RUN
11:20.24 Nolan Brock 1st
110 METER HURDLES
16.18 Logan Wagers 1st
300 METER HURDLES
42.51 Logan Wagers 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
44.72 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:41.03 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:46.08 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:39.07 Relay Team 1st
LONG JUMP
20-8 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
39-8.5 Clem Sell 3rd
38-9 Brady Lanham 5th
POLE VAULT
8-6 Dylan Stacy 5th
Williamsburg
TWO-MILE RUN
11:25.49 Danny Ellis 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
47.51 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:16.70 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Nate Goodin 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
38-10.5 Ben Hale 4th
POLE VAULT
9-0 Ben Hale 4th
SHOT PUT
45-2.5 Bronson Bates 2nd
