SOMERSET —Corbin’s boys’ track and field team captured another top honor on Saturday by finishing first in the Lake Cumberland Classic with six first-place efforts.

The Redhounds totaled 132 points with second-place finisher Woodford County totaling 89 points.

Corbin’s girls’ track and field team noted three first-place efforts while totaling 61 points for a fourth-place finish.

Williamsburg’s boys’ track and field team placed fifth overall with 62 points while the girls’ track and field team finished in sixth place, totaling 51 points.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

Lake Cumberland Classic

Girls’ Team Results

1. Woodford County 126, 2. Pulaski County 91.50, 3. Leslie County 66, 4. Corbin 61, 5. Rockcastle County 52, 6. Williamsburg 51, 7. Southwestern 47, 8. Lincoln County 38, 9. Somerset 30.50, 10. Harlan 26, 11. Madison Southern 25, 12. Danville 19, 13. Estill County 14, 14. McCreary Central 11, 14. Burgin 11, 16. Garrard County 8, 17. Bluegrass United Homeschool 8, 18. Wayne County 7, 19. Cumberland County 6, 20. Bell County 1.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

800 METER RUN

2:39.16 Jaycee Frye 4th

2:43.51 Mary Jackson 5th

1600 METER RUN

6:04.86 Mary Jackson 4th

6:08.70 Sophy Jones 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:04.10 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

10:53.64 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Maddie Russell 2nd

LONG JUMP

16-10 Maddie Russell 1st

POLE VAULT

8-0 Lauren Faulkner 1st

Williamsburg

400 METER DASH

1:03.27 Madison Peace 5th

100 METER HURDLES

17.52 Lylah Mattingly 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

54.89 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:29.93 Relay Team 5th

HIGH JUMP

4-6 Alana Mah 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

30-10.5 Alana Mah 5th

DISCUS

69-11 Abigail Stephens 5th

Lake Cumberland Classic

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 132, 2. Woodford County 89, 3. Pulaski County 65, 4. Estill County 53, 5. Williamsburg 52, 6. Southwestern 50, 7. Madison Southern 46, 8. Danville 39, 9. Garrard County 30, 10. Lincoln County 22, 11. Harlan 20, 12. Cumberland County 16, 13. McCreary Central 16, 14. Bell County 9, 14. Burgin 9, 16. Leslie County 8, 17. Clay County 6, 17. Rockcastle County 6, 18. Wayne County 5, 20. Somerset 2.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.11 Treyveon Longmire 1st

11.65 Brandon Baker 4th

200 METER DASH

23.78 Tye Stevens 4th

400 METER DASH

52.97 Tye Stevens 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:09.00 Connor Messer 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:44.70 John Hail 2nd

TWO-MILE RUN

11:20.24 Nolan Brock 1st

110 METER HURDLES

16.18 Logan Wagers 1st

300 METER HURDLES

42.51 Logan Wagers 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

44.72 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:41.03 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:46.08 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:39.07 Relay Team 1st

LONG JUMP

20-8 Treyveon Longmire 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

39-8.5 Clem Sell 3rd

38-9 Brady Lanham 5th

POLE VAULT

8-6 Dylan Stacy 5th

Williamsburg

TWO-MILE RUN

11:25.49 Danny Ellis 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

47.51 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:16.70 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

6-0 Nate Goodin 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

38-10.5 Ben Hale 4th

POLE VAULT

9-0 Ben Hale 4th

SHOT PUT

45-2.5 Bronson Bates 2nd

