CORBIN — A five-run seventh inning allowed Corbin to break open a 2-0 game and beat Somerset on Wednesday, 7-0.
The Redhounds (21-11) scored runs in both the first and third innings before blowing the Briar Jumpers out during the final inning.
Cody Philpot’s squad is finishing regular season play on a high note as winner of 14 out of their last 17 games.
Corbin will play its final game of the regular season on Thursday with a road matchup against Jackson County at 6 p.m.
“Pitching and defense was really good again,” Philpot said. “Bradric had one of his best outing of the year and Cruz had another solid outing. That’s good to see this time of year. Offensively, we were disciplined and executed in some big situations. It was a good win for us.”
The Redhounds’ pitching staff once again answered the call against Somerset, as Bradric Helton and Cruz Cima combined to toss seven innings while limiting the Briar Jumpers to only three hits.
Helton struck out eight batters in five innings of work while Cima finished with one strikeout while pitching two innings.
Mikey Neal led the way for Corbin at the plate, delivering a hit, and two RBI while Cameron Combs finished with a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored. Walker Landrum turned in a hit, an RBI, and scored once while Jacob Baker had a hit, and scored once. Helton, and Jeremiah Gilbert each scored one time apiece.
Monday’s Game
Corbin 1, Southwestern 0
Mark Prewitt and Jeremiah Gilbert dominate on the mound to help guide the Redhounds to a 1-0 win over the Warriors.
Prewitt tossed four inning, surrendering one hit while Gilbert pitched the final three innings while allowing only one hit.
The game was scoreless until the seventh inning when Corbin’s Bradric Helton drove in Evan Poor with a run-scoring single to give his team the 1-0 victory. Cameron Combs, Mikey Neal, Poore each finished with a hit in the win.
