LONDON — The Corbin boys’ track and field team won yet another meet after capturing first-place honors in Friday’s South Laurel Invitational.
The Redhounds turned in 139 points thanks to seven first-place finishes while placing in the top five in 13 events. South Laurel finished in fourth place with 58 points while North Laurel followed in fifth place with 47 points. Williamsburg turned in a ninth-place effort with 34.5 points while Whitley County finished 13th with 14 points.
On the girls’ side, South Laurel finished third with 70 points while Corbin was sixth with 44 points. Williamsburg turned in a seventh-place effort with 43 points while North Laurel (ninth, 40 points), and Whitley County (13th place, 14 points) followed.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
South Laurel Invitational
Girls’ Team Results
1. Pulaski County 100, 2. Rockcastle County 90, 3. South Laurel 70, 4. Harlan County 55.50, 5. Madison Southern 52, 6. Corbin 44, 7. Williamsburg 43, 8. Leslie County 41.50, 9. North Laurel 40, 9. Southwestern 40, 11. Somerset 37, 12. Bluegrass United Homeschool 25, 13. Knox Central 18, 14. CKY Homeschool 14, 15. Middlesboro 10, 16. Jackson County 7, 17. Wayne County 5, 18. McCreary Central 4, 19. Whitley County 3, 19. Pineville 3.
Individual Girls’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
100 Meter Hurdles
17.59 Maddie Russell 4th
4x200 Meter Relay
1:56.81 Emma Ashurst, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Maddie Russell. 4th
4x100 Meter Relay
54.64 Addy Henson, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Emma Ashurst. 4th
3200 Meter Run
13:01.14 Sophy Jones 13:01.14
Pole Vault
8-0 Lauren Faulkner 1st
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
10:39.79 Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, McKinley Mastin, and Haiden Moses. 2nd
1600 Meter Run
5:22.82 Taylor Allen 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:29.28 Taylor Allen 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
4:30.24 Belle Chappell, Makayla Mastin, Hailie Valentine, and Taylor Allen. 3rd
Discus Throw
81-3 Chelsey Hammons 4th
South Laurel
100 Meter Dash
13.20 Gracie Hoskins 4th
400 Meter Dash
59.44 Gracie Hoskins 1st
4x200 Meter Relay
1:55.85 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Lindsay Cox. 3rd
200 Meter Dash
26.79 Gracie Hoskins 1st
4x400 Meter Relay
4:19.87 Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 2nd
Shot Put
31-11 Chloe Powenski 3rd
29-0 Grace Leis 5th
Discus Throw
94-6 Grace Leis 1st
Whitley County
Didn’t have any top-five finishes
Williamsburg
400 Meter Dash
1:02.64 Madison Peace 3rd
300 Meter Hurdles
53.36 Lylah Mattingly 5th
200 Meter Dash
27.42 Madison Peace 3rd
Triple Jump
32-3 Alana Mah 3rd
High Jump
4-10 Alana Mah 2nd
South Laurel Invitational
Boys Team Results
1. Corbin 139, 2. Harlan County 116, 3. Pulaski County 66, 4. South Laurel 58, 5. North Laurel 47, 6. Madison Southern 44, 7. Bluegrass United Homeschool 38, 8. Southwestern 35, 9. Williamsburg 34.50, 10. Rockcastle County 22, 11. Middlesboro 20, 12. Knox Central 19, 13. Whitley County 14, 14. Leslie County 13.50, 15. McCreary Central 11, 16. Bell County 8, 17. Somerset 6, 18. Pineville 4, 19. Clay County 4, 20. Jackson County 3.
Individual Boys’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
Corbin
4x800 Meter Relay
8:34.40 John Hail, Coleman Anderson, Connor Messer, and Andon Asher. 2nd
110 Meter Hurdles
16.51 Logan Wagers 1st
4x200 Meter Relay
1:34.30 Logan Wagers, Brandon Baker, Kyle Webb, and Tye Stevens. 2nd
1600 Meter Run
4:42.65 John Hail 5th
4x100 Meter Relay
44.24 Brandon Baker, Seth Mills, Hayden Llewellyn, and Treyveon Longmire. 1st
400 Meter Dash
51.87 Connor Messer 1st
52.85 Tye Stevens 52.85 2nd
300 Meter Hurdles
43.74 Logan Wagers 3rd
45.50 Brady Lanham 5th
200 Meter Dash
23.69 Tye Stevens 1st
24.02 Kyle Webb 4th
3200 Meter Run
10:49.21 Jonah Black 5th
4x400 Meter Relay
3:35.69 Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb, Logan Wagers, and Connor Messer. 1st
Long Jump
21-5 Treyveon Longmire 1st
Triple Jump
38-8 Brady Lanham 4th
38-4.5 Clem Sell 5th
High Jump
6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
6-2 Treyveon Longmire 2nd
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:35.53 Alex GarciaJosh HoskinsColton Nantz, and Xander Harris. 3rd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:39.50 Jasper Hampton, Tucker Warren, Noah Steely, and Hunter Morgan. 5th
400 Meter Dash
52.92 Alex Garcia 3rd
4x400 Meter Relay
3:39.06 Alex Garcia, Jasper Hampton, Xander Harris, and Noah Steely. 3rd
Discus Throw
131-6 Luke Robinson 3rd
Triple Jump
40-2 Alex Garcia 2nd
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:27.82 Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 1st
1600 Meter Run
4:27.70 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
4:39.47 Will Stanko 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:00.42 Jacob Tapscott 1st
2:05.43 Will Stanko 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
3:36.94 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 2nd
Shot Put
43-7.5 Logan White 3rd
Whitley County
4x800 Meter Relay
9:12.53 Alex Standifer, Tanner Logan, Cooper Paul, and Connor Partin. 5th
300 Meter Hurdles
44.23 Cooper Powell 4th
Williamsburg
4x100 Meter Relay
46.85 Max Rose, Bronson Bates, Ben Hale, and Martin Shannon. 5th
Shot Put
46-7 Bronson Bates 1st
High Jump
5-8 Nate Goodin 5th
