LONDON — The Corbin boys’ track and field team won yet another meet after capturing first-place honors in Friday’s South Laurel Invitational.

The Redhounds turned in 139 points thanks to seven first-place finishes while placing in the top five in 13 events. South Laurel finished in fourth place with 58 points while North Laurel followed in fifth place with 47 points. Williamsburg turned in a ninth-place effort with 34.5 points while Whitley County finished 13th with 14 points.

On the girls’ side, South Laurel finished third with 70 points while Corbin was sixth with 44 points. Williamsburg turned in a seventh-place effort with 43 points while North Laurel (ninth, 40 points), and Whitley County (13th place, 14 points) followed.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

South Laurel Invitational

Girls’ Team Results

1. Pulaski County 100, 2. Rockcastle County 90, 3. South Laurel 70, 4. Harlan County 55.50, 5. Madison Southern 52, 6. Corbin 44, 7. Williamsburg 43, 8. Leslie County 41.50, 9. North Laurel 40, 9. Southwestern 40, 11. Somerset 37, 12. Bluegrass United Homeschool 25, 13. Knox Central 18, 14. CKY Homeschool 14, 15. Middlesboro 10, 16. Jackson County 7, 17. Wayne County 5, 18. McCreary Central 4, 19. Whitley County 3, 19. Pineville 3.

Individual Girls’ Results

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

100 Meter Hurdles

17.59 Maddie Russell 4th

4x200 Meter Relay

1:56.81 Emma Ashurst, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Maddie Russell. 4th

4x100 Meter Relay

54.64 Addy Henson, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Emma Ashurst. 4th

3200 Meter Run

13:01.14 Sophy Jones 13:01.14

Pole Vault

8-0 Lauren Faulkner 1st

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

10:39.79 Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, McKinley Mastin, and Haiden Moses. 2nd

1600 Meter Run

5:22.82 Taylor Allen 3rd

800 Meter Run

2:29.28 Taylor Allen 4th

4x400 Meter Relay

4:30.24 Belle Chappell, Makayla Mastin, Hailie Valentine, and Taylor Allen. 3rd

Discus Throw

81-3 Chelsey Hammons 4th

South Laurel

100 Meter Dash

13.20 Gracie Hoskins 4th

400 Meter Dash

59.44 Gracie Hoskins 1st

4x200 Meter Relay

1:55.85 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Lindsay Cox. 3rd

200 Meter Dash

26.79 Gracie Hoskins 1st

4x400 Meter Relay

4:19.87 Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 2nd

Shot Put

31-11 Chloe Powenski 3rd

29-0 Grace Leis 5th

Discus Throw

94-6 Grace Leis 1st

Whitley County

Didn’t have any top-five finishes

Williamsburg

400 Meter Dash

1:02.64 Madison Peace 3rd

300 Meter Hurdles

53.36 Lylah Mattingly 5th

200 Meter Dash

27.42 Madison Peace 3rd

Triple Jump

32-3 Alana Mah 3rd

High Jump

4-10 Alana Mah 2nd

South Laurel Invitational

Boys Team Results

1. Corbin 139, 2. Harlan County 116, 3. Pulaski County 66, 4. South Laurel 58, 5. North Laurel 47, 6. Madison Southern 44, 7. Bluegrass United Homeschool 38, 8. Southwestern 35, 9. Williamsburg 34.50, 10. Rockcastle County 22, 11. Middlesboro 20, 12. Knox Central 19, 13. Whitley County 14, 14. Leslie County 13.50, 15. McCreary Central 11, 16. Bell County 8, 17. Somerset 6, 18. Pineville 4, 19. Clay County 4, 20. Jackson County 3.

Individual Boys’ Results

Top 5 Finishes Only

Corbin

4x800 Meter Relay

8:34.40 John Hail, Coleman Anderson, Connor Messer, and Andon Asher. 2nd

110 Meter Hurdles

16.51 Logan Wagers 1st

4x200 Meter Relay

1:34.30 Logan Wagers, Brandon Baker, Kyle Webb, and Tye Stevens. 2nd

1600 Meter Run

4:42.65 John Hail 5th

4x100 Meter Relay

44.24 Brandon Baker, Seth Mills, Hayden Llewellyn, and Treyveon Longmire. 1st

400 Meter Dash

51.87 Connor Messer 1st

52.85 Tye Stevens 52.85 2nd

300 Meter Hurdles

43.74 Logan Wagers 3rd

45.50 Brady Lanham 5th

200 Meter Dash

23.69 Tye Stevens 1st

24.02 Kyle Webb 4th

3200 Meter Run

10:49.21 Jonah Black 5th

4x400 Meter Relay

3:35.69 Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb, Logan Wagers, and Connor Messer. 1st

Long Jump

21-5 Treyveon Longmire 1st

Triple Jump

38-8 Brady Lanham 4th

38-4.5 Clem Sell 5th

High Jump

6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

6-2 Treyveon Longmire 2nd

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

8:35.53 Alex GarciaJosh HoskinsColton Nantz, and Xander Harris. 3rd

4x200 Meter Relay

1:39.50 Jasper Hampton, Tucker Warren, Noah Steely, and Hunter Morgan. 5th

400 Meter Dash

52.92 Alex Garcia 3rd

4x400 Meter Relay

3:39.06 Alex Garcia, Jasper Hampton, Xander Harris, and Noah Steely. 3rd

Discus Throw

131-6 Luke Robinson 3rd

Triple Jump

40-2 Alex Garcia 2nd

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

8:27.82 Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 1st

1600 Meter Run

4:27.70 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

4:39.47 Will Stanko 3rd

800 Meter Run

2:00.42 Jacob Tapscott 1st

2:05.43 Will Stanko 4th

4x400 Meter Relay

3:36.94 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 2nd

Shot Put

43-7.5 Logan White 3rd

Whitley County

4x800 Meter Relay

9:12.53 Alex Standifer, Tanner Logan, Cooper Paul, and Connor Partin. 5th

300 Meter Hurdles

44.23 Cooper Powell 4th

Williamsburg

4x100 Meter Relay

46.85 Max Rose, Bronson Bates, Ben Hale, and Martin Shannon. 5th

Shot Put

46-7 Bronson Bates 1st

High Jump

5-8 Nate Goodin 5th

