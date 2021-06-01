LONDON — When Corbin and Whitley County meet, you can expect fireworks for seven innings, or if the fans are lucky, even more.
The two teams didn’t disappoint during Tuesday’s 50th District Baseball Tournament championship game with the Redhounds mounting a 12-9 comeback win.
The defending 13th Region champions jumped out to a 4-0 lead before falling behind 6-4 in the third inning and 8-6 in the sixth inning.
A two-run homer by Kade Elam in the top of the seventh inning tied the game at eight apiece, and eventually send it into extra innings.
Elam’s home run set up Peyton Addison’s two-run double in the top of the eighth that led to four runs along with Corbin winning its fifth consecutive 50th District Baseball Tournament championship with the past three coming against the Colonels.
“I’m very proud of my guys,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Could have given up tonight several times and they just kept fighting. I still don’t feel like we’ve played our best game yet but we won’t ever quit, I’m confident about that.
“Tradition never graduates,” he added. “These guys believe in themselves and that’s because of the ones that have come before them — just like last year’s group, who would have most likely continued that streak as well.”
Whitley County chased Redhound starting pitcher Braderic Helton after two-thirds of an inning. Helton didn’t surrender a hit but he walked four batters which led to two earned runs.
Helton made up for it at the plate, leading Corbin with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in a run and scoring once. Elam and Mikey Neal both finished with two hits and two RBI apiece while Walker Landrum finished with two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored. Cameron Combs delivered two hits while Addison finished with a hit and two RBI. Jacob Gardner finished with a hit and an RBI while Jacob Baker scored twice. Neal and Elam combined to pitch the final six and two-thirds of an inning, allowing only five hits and three earned runs while striking out four batters.
The Colonels entered the game riding a nine-game win streak while surrendering only 13 runs during the stretch.
Corbin managed to connect with 13 hits in the game, and its 12 runs were the most Whitley County’s pitching staff had given since allowing 12 runs to Somerset on April 3.
Caden Petrey tossed five and one-third of an inning, allowing eight hits and five earned runs while striking out three batters. Mason Croley lasted one and two-thirds of an inning, allowing three hits, and three earned runs. Grant Zehr pitches the final inning with three runs scoring but none were earned.
Sam Harp led Whitley County with two hits, two RBI, two runs scored, and three walks while Luke Stanfill finished with two hits and three runs scored. Croley finished with a hit and an RBI while Trevor’s Downs drove in two runs, and Matthew Wright also drove in a run. Andrew Stack and Petrey both finished with a hit apiece.
