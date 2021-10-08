BARBOURVILLE — It was business as usual for Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds on Friday night.
Corbin dominated from the get-go during its first district contest of the season, blowing out Knox Central with ease during its 56-0 rout.
The Redhounds have now scored at least 50 points during their last three games. They are now a perfect 7-0 overall while improving to 1-0 in district play.
Knox Central didn’t have any answer for Corbin’s ground game as the Redhounds recorded six rushing touchdowns in the win.
Greer’s squad will look to keep their perfect record intact This upcoming Friday with a road matchup against Lincoln County.
Corbin took the opening kickoff and marched downfield as Seth Mills punched it in from the one-yard line, giving the Redhounds a 6-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
Tom Greer’s squad found paydirt again during its next drive with Cameron Combs finding his way to the endzone with a 16-yard run. Jacob Baker’s PAT increased Corbin’s lead to 13-0 with 7:39 left in the first quarter.
The Redhounds continued to dominate on their third offensive possession.
Knox Central had no answer to stopping Corbin’s ground game as Mills’ second rushing touchdown, a five-yarder, gave the Redhounds a commanding, 21-0, advantage.
Ethan Gregory got into the scoring action with Corbin recording it’s fourth rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Gregory found some running room and raced six yards into the end zone, pushing the Redhounds’ advantage to 28-0 with 15 seconds remaining.
Corbin added another touchdown with 9:07 left in the second quarter as Combs found paydirt for the second time after breaking free for a 67-yard touchdown run that extended his team’s lead to 35-0.
Mills managed to add onto the Redhound lead right before halftime, scoring on a 16-yard run to give Corbin a 42-0 edge going into the locker room.
The Redhounds continued to dominate in the second half as Kade Elam threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Sam Farmer to make the score 49-0 with 6:12 left in the third quarter.
Jonah Mahan put the finishing touches on the winin the fourth quarter with a four-yard rushing touchdown to make the score, 56-0
