CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up a much-needed win on Thursday after dropping two of their last three games.
The Lady Redhounds came out firing on all cylinders during first and third quarter action against Pineville while picking up an impressive 58-28 win.
Corbin’s record improved to 12-3 overall and 4-2 against 13th Region opponents.
“We are working on us,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “We got a win — it was a good night for us. It got us back on track and we will look forward to our game on Saturday.”
Darcie Anderson led the Lady Redhounds with 14 points while Shelby Stewart followed with 12 points.
Corbin built a 13-3 lead in the first quarter behind five points efforts from both Shelby Stewart and Kallie Housley while building a 28-15 advantage at halftime.
Anderson caught fire in the third quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers while scoring nine points as the Lady Redhounds outscored Pineville, 19-3, to take a commanding, 47-18, advantage into the fourth quarter.
Corbin put the finishing touches on the win in the final period of play by outscoring the Lady Mountain Lions, 11-10.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Saturday at home against Elizabethtown. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Corbin 58, Pineville 28
Pineville 3 12 3 10 28
Corbin 13 15 19 11 58
Pineville (28) — Jackson 4, Arnett 14, Howard 6, Smith 2, Bargo 2.
Corbin (58) — Anderson 14, S. Stewart 12, Housley 9, B. Stewart 4, Faulkner 4, Walker 8, Angel 3, Wilson 2, Wynn 2.
