Runs and hits were at a premium during Whitley County’s 3-1 win over Paducah Tilghman on Friday.
The Colonels (13-2) used a three-run second inning to pull away from the Blue Tornado, and never looked back.
Bryce Anderson and Mason Croley teamed up on the pitcher’s mound, limiting Paducah Tilghman to only three hits.
Anderson went four and two/thirds of an inning, allowing only two hits and one earned run while striking out five batters. Croley pitched two and one/thirds of an inning, allowing only a hit while striking out two batters.
“Proud of how our team has handled ourselves this week in moments when things were going good and when things didn’t go good,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “We knew we had a tough day ahead of us with Tilghman’s ace on the mound. Bryce was coming off a bad day on the mound. He wasn’t about to let that happen again. So proud of how he responded today. He and our defense knocked the bat out of their hands.
“It was a really good baseball game between two pitchers and two teams,” he added. “Pleased with this week and look forward to the next stretch of the season. We are blessed to have awesome parents and friends that support the growth of our student athletes.”
Anderson led the way at the plate with two hits and three RBI while Grant Zehr, Hunter Wilson and RJ Osborne each finished with a hit apiece. Osborne, Andrew Stack, and Shane Parker each also scored one time apiece.
