London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.