CORBIN — The Lynn Camp football program is in search of a new head coach after Allen Harris announced his decision to step down with a post on his personal Facebook page on Monday.
Harris took over as head coach in 2015, leading the Wildcats to their first playoff win since 2005 during the 2017 campaign.
He posted a 33-30 record from 2015-2020 while seeing his teams go 6-14 against district competition and 3-6 in postseason play.
Harris guided Lynn Camp to first-round playoff wins in three consecutive seasons (2017-2019).
He led the Wildcats to an 8-4 mark in 2017, and a 10-2 record in 2018.
Lynn Camp struggled to maintain the success in 2019 and 2020, posting 5-6, and 0-6 marks, respectively.
