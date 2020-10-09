CORBIN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds held a 3-1 lead during Thursday’s matchup against Lexington Christian before seeing the Eagles rally during the final 17 minutes to force a three-all tie.
Corbin jumped out to an early 1-0 lead during the game’s fourth minutes as Jose Torres scored off of an assist by Kyle Webb. Torres (assist by Webb) and Austin Wise scored back-to-back goals during the 54th and 55th minutes to increase the Redhounds’ lead to 3-1 before seeing Lexington Christian rally and score two goals to force a 3-3 tie.
Cima's squad finished regular season play with a 7-1-1 record, and will be back in action Monday during first-round action of the 49th District Tournament.
Corbin will face-off against North Laurel at South Laurel High School with the game scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Redhounds won an earlier match between the two teams by defeating the Jaguars, 7-0.
