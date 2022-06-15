LONDON — AimTakers Archery turned in another impressive effort during this past weekend’s KY S3DA 3D State Championships.
Results are listed below:
• State Champion — Young Adult Team: Members are Joseph West, Isaac Ivey, Connor Mullis, Savannah Philpot and Jansen Robinson.
• State Champion — Junior Eagle Team: Members are Raylyn Jo Baker, Jonah Robinson, JT Young and Brody Hacker.
• Second Place — Youth Team: Members are Addison Metcalf, Brayden Craft, Elijah Ivey, Mason Long and Hunter Parker.
• Third Place — Eagle Team: Members are Gabe Urgelles and Olivia Metcalf.
Each member of the AimTakers cheer for each other, set and tear down ranges, pick up garbage, refill water jugs, hold umbrellas for the shoot down, clean, weed eat, work concessions, etc. They are amazing on and off the ranges.
