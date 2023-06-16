LONDON — AimTakers Archery continues to shine, and turned in stellar results once again while competing in the KY S3DA 3D State Championships last week.
AimTakers Archery had several State Champions to recognize —Abijah Myers: Jr Eagle Barebow Male; Gabe Urgelles: Youth Barebow Male; Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins; Cordland Mullins: Youth Male Pins; Sarah Martin: Young Adult Female Pins; Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open
Team Awards — Junior Eagle: State Champions; Youth: 2nd place; Young Adult: 2nd Place
Top Gun Awards — Gracelynn Lay: Junior Eagle Female Pins; Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins; Gabe Urgelles: Youth Male Barebow; Addison Metcalf: Young Adult Female Pins; Isaac Ivey: Young Adult Male Pins; Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open
Battle of the Bluegrass winners — Sadie Hoffman: Youth Female Pins; Sarah Martin: Young Adult Female Pins; Savannah Hoffman: Young Adult Female Open; Isaac Ivey: Young Adult Male Pins
Top Ten finishes (other than 1st listed above) — Junior Eagle: Gracelynn Lay 2nd; Zebediah Myers 2nd; Adalyn Patterson 5th; Jonah Robinson 6th; Andrew Snyder 7th; JT Young 9th; Scout Wilson 10th; Eagle: Alivia Glovier 10th; Youth: Elijah Ivey 5th; Hunter Parker 6th; Mason Long 7th; Young Adult: Addison Metcalf 3rd; Jalynn Grubb 5th; Isaac Ivey 4th; Rylan Long 5th; Joseph West 3rd; Savannah Philpot 3rd
