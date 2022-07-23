AimTaker archers

The AimTaker archers made the trip to Outdoor Target Nationals in Ohio this past weekend, and turned in impressive results. | File photo

The following AimTaker archers made the trip to Outdoor Target Nationals in Ohio this past weekend, and turned in impressive results.

Team Finishes:

Youth Team: National Champions

Young Adult Team: 2nd place

National Shooter of the Year:

Raylyn Jo Baker Jr Eagle Female Pins

Gabe Urgelles Eagle Male Barebow

Savannah Hoffman Y.A Female Pins

SOY Youth Female Pins

2nd place: Sadie Hoffman

3rd place: Sarah Martin

SOY Young Adult Male Pins

4th place: Rylan Long

SOY Young Adult Male Open

9th place: Landyn Cox

Final Finishes:

Raylyn Jo Baker National Champion Jr Eagle Female Pins

Gabe Urgelles: National Champion Eagle Male Barebow

Eagle Pins Male:

7th place: Logan Faulkner

Youth Female Pins:

2nd place: Sadie Hoffman

3rd place: Sarah Martin

Youth Male Pins:

4th place: Cordland Mullins

7th place: Brayden Craft

10th place: Mason Long

Young Adult Male Open:

6th place: Joseph West

9th place: Landyn Cox

14th place: Connor Mullis

Young Adult Female Pins:

National Champion: Savannah Hoffman

Young Adult Male Pins

2nd place: Rylan Long

