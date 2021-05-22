FRANKFORT — Peyton Addison’s grand slam in the seventh inning highlighted Corbin’s easy 16-4 win over Frankfort on Saturday.
Addison finished with two hits, six RBI, and two runs scored while Will Landrum finished with a 3-for-4 effort that saw him drove in two runs and scored three times to lead the way For the Redhounds.
Evan Poore received the win on the mound, tossing five innings while allowing only five hits and two earned runs.
"Good team win today," Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. "Everyone played well and we were able to pull away. Evan had another good start. He was sharp and executed his pitches well. We’re just trying to stay sharp and keep improving as we head into the last week."
Corbin (22-8) scored 11 runs during the first three innings and never looked back. Franklin County cut its deficit to 11-4 in the fifth but a run in the sixth inning combined with Addison’s grand slam provided more than enough cushion for the Redhounds.
Corbin’s Jacob Gardner delivered a hit and two RBI while Kade Elam finished with a hit and an RBI. Jacob Baker and Cameron Combs each finished with a hit apiece while Mikey Neal drove in a run.
