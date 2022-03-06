1

North Laurel’s Hailee Valentine brought home another 13th Region Player of the Year award after capturing the 13th Region Coaches Association’s top honor this past weekend. She was named KABC 13th Region Player of the Year last week. Valentine has a chance to make a clean sweep of the regional awards in two weeks when the 13th Region Media awards are released on Tuesday, March 15. | Photo by Les Nicholson

 Les Nicholson

LOG MOUNTAIN — North Laurel senior Hailee Valentine captured another top honor this past weekend, capturing the 13th Region Girls Association‘s Player of the Year award after being named KABC 13th Region Player of the Year just last week. Valentine has a chance to make a clean sweep of the regional awards in two weeks when the 13th Region Media awards are released on Tuesday, March 15.

Valentine helped lead North Laurel to a 24-6 record along with the Lady Jaguars’ fifth consecutive 49th District championship. North Laurel reached the 13th Region Tournament semifinals before falling to eventual champion Corbin.

Bell County’s David Teague was named 13th Region Coach of the Year after guiding his team to a 24-8 mark and a 52nd District title. His Lady Bobcats reached the 13th Region title before falling to Jackson County in first-round play.

A list of the 13th All-Region Teams is listed below:

13th Region Girls Association Awards

Player of the Year

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Coach of the Year

David Teague, North Laurel

All-Region First Team

Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County

Halle Collins, Knox Central

Clara Collins, South Laurel

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

Nadine Johnson, Bell County

Kallie Housley, Corbin

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Kailey Owens, Middlesboro

Ella Karst, Harlan County

All-Region Second Team

Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville

Presley Partin, Knox Central

Darcie Anderson, Corbin

Kylie Noe, Harlan

Abby Gilbert, Jackson County

Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel

Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird

Marissa Douglas, Whitley County

Caylan Mills, Knox Central

Chloe McKnight, North Laurel

All-Region Third Team

Aymanni Wynn, Harlan

Mataya Ausmus, Bell County

Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County

Emily Cox, South Laurel

Kenady Ward, Jackson County

Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel

Courtney Jones, Clay County

Abby Jackson, Pineville

Allie Wilson, Williamsburg

Gracie Turner, South Laurel

Senior Academic All-Region Team

Seniors must have a G.P.A. of 3.5 or higher to be eligible

Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville

Aimee Woolum, Barbourville

Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County

Kayleigh Cox, Bell County

Kamryn Hoskins, Bell County

Grace Wilder, Bell County

Nevaeh Kerns, Bell County

Courtney Jones, Clay County

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Lauren Faulkner, Corbin

Kaila Stidham, Corbin

Erica Angel, Corbin

Jaylin Prestin, Harlan County

Eden Lakes, Jackson County

Hannah Creech, Jackson County

Natalie Carl, Jackson County

Presley Partin, Knox Central

Caylan Mills, Knox Central

Zoey Liford, Knox Central

Kailey Owens, Middlesboro

Mallory James, Middlesboro

Aleeza Ahmad, Middlesboro

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Gracia Mivedor, Oneida Baptist

Ava Khajohnsupawatchara, Oneida Baptist

Liberty Taylor, Red Bird

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Gracie Turner, South Laurel

Corbin Miller, South Laurel

Taylor Rice, Whitley County

Chelsey Logan, Whitley County

Bailey Brown, Whitley County

Kaylee Graham, Williamsburg

