LOG MOUNTAIN — North Laurel senior Hailee Valentine captured another top honor this past weekend, capturing the 13th Region Girls Association‘s Player of the Year award after being named KABC 13th Region Player of the Year just last week. Valentine has a chance to make a clean sweep of the regional awards in two weeks when the 13th Region Media awards are released on Tuesday, March 15.
Valentine helped lead North Laurel to a 24-6 record along with the Lady Jaguars’ fifth consecutive 49th District championship. North Laurel reached the 13th Region Tournament semifinals before falling to eventual champion Corbin.
Bell County’s David Teague was named 13th Region Coach of the Year after guiding his team to a 24-8 mark and a 52nd District title. His Lady Bobcats reached the 13th Region title before falling to Jackson County in first-round play.
A list of the 13th All-Region Teams is listed below:
13th Region Girls Association Awards
Player of the Year
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Coach of the Year
David Teague, North Laurel
All-Region First Team
Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County
Halle Collins, Knox Central
Clara Collins, South Laurel
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Nadine Johnson, Bell County
Kallie Housley, Corbin
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Kailey Owens, Middlesboro
Ella Karst, Harlan County
All-Region Second Team
Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville
Presley Partin, Knox Central
Darcie Anderson, Corbin
Kylie Noe, Harlan
Abby Gilbert, Jackson County
Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird
Marissa Douglas, Whitley County
Caylan Mills, Knox Central
Chloe McKnight, North Laurel
All-Region Third Team
Aymanni Wynn, Harlan
Mataya Ausmus, Bell County
Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County
Emily Cox, South Laurel
Kenady Ward, Jackson County
Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel
Courtney Jones, Clay County
Abby Jackson, Pineville
Allie Wilson, Williamsburg
Gracie Turner, South Laurel
Senior Academic All-Region Team
Seniors must have a G.P.A. of 3.5 or higher to be eligible
Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville
Aimee Woolum, Barbourville
Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County
Kayleigh Cox, Bell County
Kamryn Hoskins, Bell County
Grace Wilder, Bell County
Nevaeh Kerns, Bell County
Courtney Jones, Clay County
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Lauren Faulkner, Corbin
Kaila Stidham, Corbin
Erica Angel, Corbin
Jaylin Prestin, Harlan County
Eden Lakes, Jackson County
Hannah Creech, Jackson County
Natalie Carl, Jackson County
Presley Partin, Knox Central
Caylan Mills, Knox Central
Zoey Liford, Knox Central
Kailey Owens, Middlesboro
Mallory James, Middlesboro
Aleeza Ahmad, Middlesboro
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Gracia Mivedor, Oneida Baptist
Ava Khajohnsupawatchara, Oneida Baptist
Liberty Taylor, Red Bird
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Gracie Turner, South Laurel
Corbin Miller, South Laurel
Taylor Rice, Whitley County
Chelsey Logan, Whitley County
Bailey Brown, Whitley County
Kaylee Graham, Williamsburg
