WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin continues to hit stride while pitcher Abi Beller turned in her best performance of the season, no-hitting Williamsburg during the Lady Redhounds’ 18-1 win on Monday.
Beller was impressive from the get-go in the pitcher’s circle, striking out six batters while pitching all four innings.
Corbin captured its eighth straight win in the process while improving to 11-4 overall, and 3-0 against 50th District teams. The Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 2-7 overall, and 0-2 against 50th District teams.
“So happy for my girls as they grabbed another district win 18-1 over Williamsburg,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Abi Beller picked up the win in the circle tonight for us in four innings of work. She did great, had pitches moving well, although she had a no-hitter, striking out six, but an error on a throw costed the one run, due to a couple being on base due to a couple walks and I think one was hit by pitch, but defense shut them down, and my girls came to the plate to hit. We hit top to bottom in the first and second innings. They kept their composure at the plate looking for strikes and ready to hit.”
Beller also turned in a solid effort at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored.
Alayna Reynolds was perfect at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in three runs, and scoring three times.
Kallie Housley was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and three runs scored while Bailey Stewart was 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Morgan Hicks finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Raegan Hinkle had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
Raegan Walker collected a hit, an RBI, and scored twice.
Kennedie Guiher finished with a hit, and a run scored.
“We racked in 15 hits, 13 RBI, and 18 total runs,” Stidham said. “Housley, Stewart, Reynolds, and Beller racked in multiple hits as Guiher, Hicks, Walker, and Hinkle collected a hit each. Others were able to reach on walks or hit by pitch but when they made it to base they went to work racking in 10 stolen bases.
“I am more happy with how my whole team is working and contributing day in and day out, it isn’t just one, it’s the whole team making plays and just ready to make things happen,” she added. “We will now set our focus on our next game tomorrow at McCreary, but we will take what we’ve learned and will continue to grow. Every team we face is so different, but our focus must remain that we will do what we know to do, play our game, and work to make our team better learning from every play, every hit, every moment. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
