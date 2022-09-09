WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Class of 2023 Linebacker and Running Back Aaron Van Hook was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
This is Aaron’s 13th season playing organized football. He played for TCSA starting from his fourth-grade year until sixth-grade. {/span}He was a full time starter for the seventh-grade Corbin Middle School team that finished their season undefeated, and captured a state title. He returned the following season with the eighth-grade team that went undefeated and lost in the semifinals to the team that went on and won the state championship.
During the state championship game, Aaron was recognized for his defensive performance and sportsmanship. Also during the same seventh- and eighth-grade years, Aaron was selected to be on the Kentucky All-Star team.
His final year at Corbin, Aaron started for both freshman and JV teams. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Whitley County and has started all three seasons there.
”My wife and I are extremely proud of our son,” Aaron’s father Rodney said. “Football is the ultimate team sport, and to be recognized as an individual is inspiring. He has always put his team before himself.”
“When I found out my former teammate and friend Zayne Hammack was accepted, I was so happy for him,” Aaron said. “But when my mom got the call, it felt surreal that I got accepted as well. Watch out for the 606, we coming!”
Brenton Willoughby from Knox Central was also accepted.
You can catch their team January 30th, 2023, on ESPN 3 at 1 p.m.
