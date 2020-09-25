LONDON — A win for Kole.
After going through an emotional week that saw the passing of teammate Kole Robinson due to an ATV accident, Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars were focused and ready on the matter at hand — beat crosstown rival South Laurel.
North Laurel did just that, overcoming a slow start that saw Larkey’s squad fall behind 6-0 before cruising to an easy 47-14 victory.
The Jaguars extended their recent dominance of the crosstown rivalry by improving to 12-2 against the Cardinals during the last 14 meetings while improving to 17-14 overall against South Laurel.
North Laurel was also without the services of Kole Robinson’s brother, Konar, who was injured during the same ATV accident.
The offensive fireworks began early for South Laurel with Dylan Burdine coming out of the pocket and scrambling 25 yards before finding the end zone to give his Cardinals a 6-0 advantage at the 8:37 mark of the first quarter.
The Jaguars responded with a nice drive and was poised to answer South Laurel’s scoring drive but North Laurel wasn’t able to score after fumbling in the end zone as the Cardinals recovered the ball.
The Jaguars were able to get the ball back and managed to take an 8-6 lead thanks to a four-yard rushing touchdown by freshman quarterback Tucker Warren.
North Laurel was able to take advantage of a South Laurel miscue on a punt attempt during the Cardinals’ next offensive possession and recovered the bad snap five yards from pay dirt.
Jacob Bowman scored on a five-yard touchdown run, giving the Jaguars a 16-6 advantage heading into the second quarter.
North Laurel continued to control the game in the second quarter with Warren finding Caden Harris open for a 10-yard touchdown pass while giving the Jaguars a 24-6 cushion with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter.
Warren continued his impressive play by adding his second touchdown run of the game (a four-yarder) while increasing North Laurel’s lead to 30-6. Warren found Jack Chappell open in the end zone for the two-point conversion as the Jaguars’ advantage grew to 32-6.
North Laurel was able to score quickly in the second quarter with Grant Wood’s 13-yard touchdown run gave his team a 38-6 lead.
South Laurel was finally able to answer on its first possession of the second half with Burdine hitting Traeton Napier with a 35-yard touchdown strike to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 38-14 with 10:38 remaining in the third quarter.
The Jaguars were able to put the game away by recording a safety while Woods’ second rushing touchdown of the contest, an eight-yarder, pushed North Laurel’s lead to 47-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.