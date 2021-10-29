NEWPORT — Regular season perfection.
Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds capped off regular season play with a perfect 10-0 mark for the first time since 2008 after defeating Campbell County, 40-10, in a cold and rainy matchup on Friday.
Corbin enters postseason play as the top team in its respective district and will face off against No. 4 seed Wayne County at Campbell Field Friday.
The Redhounds shut out the Cardinals, 42-0, during the two teams’ meeting on Oct. 22. Corbin outgained Wayne County in total yards, 354-213.
Greer’s squad ran into some trouble early against the Camels before getting heated up on offense in the second quarter.
Neither team scored in the first quarter with Campbell County forcing a turnover on Corbin’s first possession and eating up the clock for the remainder of the period.
The Camels started at their own 25 and drove down to Corbin’s seven-yard line before seeing their drive stall. They connected with a 24-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 10:54 remaining in the first half.
Campbell County ate up more than 10 minutes of the clock during its first offensive possession.
The Redhounds answered on their ensuing possession as Seth Huff’s 52-yard touchdown run with 9:40 remaining in the first half capped off a three-play, 65-yard drive to give Corbin a 7-3 lead.
Greer’s squad quickly forced the Camels into a three and out on their ensuing offensive possession, and it only took the Redhounds one play to find pay dirt as Seth Mills broke through the line and raced 82 yards to give Corbin a commanding 14-3 advantage at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter.
The Redhounds continued to distance themselves from Campbell County during the final minutes of the second quarter.
Long passes from quarterback Cameron Combs to Dakota Patterson and Huff set up Huff’s one-yard score right before halftime to give Corbin a commanding 21-3 lead.
The Camels answered with a one-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the third quarter to cut their deficit to 21-10.
But the Redhounds put the game away as a blocked punt by Brody Wells led to a safety in the fourth quarter while Combs’ 10-yard touchdown run with 7:44 left in the game increased Corbin’s advantage to 37-10.
Jacob Baker put the finishing touches on the win by knocking down a 38-yard field goal with two minutes left in the game.
