We are down to four girls teams, so who is going to be cutting down the nets at The Corbin Arena on Sunday?
Corbin, Jackson County, North Laurel, and South Laurel are ready to roll, with the first game of girls Final Four action slated to start Saturday at noon.
13th Region Girls Tournament Schedule
At The Corbin Arena
Saturday, March 4
Girls Semifinals
North Laurel vs. South Laurel, noon
Corbin vs. Jackson County, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Girls Championship
TBD, 3 p.m.
All stats have been updated to Monday, Feb. 27, excluding records, and regional tournament records.
13th Region Tournament Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (27-6)
2. Corbin (22-9)
3. South Laurel (19-14)
4. Jackson County (21-9)
13th Region Tournament RPI Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (.66820)
2. Corbin (.62042)
3. Jackson County (.59018)
4. South Laurel (.57981)
Records against 13th Region competition
1. North Laurel 14-1
2. Corbin 14-2
3. (tie) Jackson County 12-7
3. (tie) South Laurel 11-6
Records against remaining tournament teams
1. North Laurel 6-1
2. Corbin 5-1
3. South Laurel 2-5
4. Jackson County 0-6
13th Region Tournament Player Rankings
1. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
2. Emily Cox, South Laurel
3. Kylie Clem, Corbin
4. Kallie Housley, Corbin
5. Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
6. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County
7. Chloe McKnight, North Laurel
8. Shelbie Mills, South Laurel
9. Kenady Ward, Jackson County
10. Darcie Anderson, Corbin
13th Region Individual Scoring Leaders
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Emily Cox, South Laurel 19.2
2. Kallie Housley, Corbin 16.8
3. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel 16.8
4. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County 16.5
5. Kylie Clem, Corbin 16.4
6. Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel 13.9
7. Chloe McKnight, North Laurel 13.3
8. Kenady Ward, Jackson County, 11.7
13th Region Individual Rebounding Leaders
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County 10.4
2. Chloe McKnight, North Laurel 8.3
3. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel 7.6
4. Kenady Ward, Jackson County 7.4
5. Raegan Walker, Corbin 7.2
6. Emily Cox, South Laurel 6.3
7. Kylee Shannon, Jackson County 6.1
8. Kenlea Murray, South Laurel 5.7
13th Region Tournament Team Offense
1. North Laurel 66.8
2. Corbin 65.1
3. South Laurel 64.8
4. Jackson County 57.5
13th Region Tournament Team Defense
1. Jackson County 45.3
2. North Laurel 47.2
3. Corbin 52.7
4. South Laurel 55.5
13th Region tournament teams' career region tournament record
Corbin 41-26
Jackson County 24-19
North Laurel 16-14
South Laurel 22-11
