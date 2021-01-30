LONDON — Whitley County had hopes of stringing together a pair of wins to finish the week after recording a double-overtime victory against Corbin on Thursday.
But the Southwestern Lady Warriors showed why they are considered as the team to beat in the 12th Region after delivering the Lady Colonels a 74-50 setback on Saturday.
“Southwestern is very good and played that way,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “They started hot going 8-of-12 from 3 in the 1st half. We had a bad start and we never got going. It was a long afternoon.
“Our kids kept battling throughout we just got behind so fast it was too much to overcome,” he added. “We will learn from it, and go back to work and get ready for Williamsburg Monday night. I still love our team and how we grow and respond. I look forward to getting back to work tomorrow.”
Whitley County’s 50-point output was its lowest of the season as Marissa Douglas’s 11-point scoring effort led the way. Gracie Jo Wilder added nine points in the loss while Jaycie Monhollen finished with nine points.
The Lady Colonels fell behind 22-11 in the first quarter and 47-27 at halftime before being outscored 27-23 in the second half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.