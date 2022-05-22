CORBIN — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Case in point — the Corbin Lady Redhound tennis team’s dominance in the 13th Region.
Corbin clinched its 13th consecutive 13th Region championship, and 18th overall, by clinching the team title on Saturday.
Lindsay Jones will be making a trip to the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament in singles action along with the doubles teams of Rachel/Katie Morton and Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy.
“We are thrilled to win the 13th consecutive region title for Corbin Girls Tennis,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “Following in the footsteps of great coaches like Curt Hart, Donnie Head and Nickie Dixon does create a certain amount of pressure, but we’ve had such a great group of girls and parents to work with all year. And I couldn’t do any of it without my wife and assistant coach, Tara Jones.
“This title has truly been a team effort, not just from our six region team players, but from our entire team that competed hard all season and pushed each other to a higher level daily,” he added. “We traveled all over the state playing an extremely tough schedule and that experience against some of the best teams in the state has been invaluable to our region tournament performance. We’re going to miss our seniors, Rachel Morton and Lacey Martin, next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.