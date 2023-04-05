CORBIN — Whitley County picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday, defeating Jellico, Tennessee in three innings for the 15-0 victory over the Lady Blue Devils.
Seventh-grader Caylee Singleton picked up her first varsity win while notching a no-hitter during the process. She tossed three hitless and scoreless innings while striking out seven batters.
The Lady Colonels (4-9) snapped a three-game losing skid in the process, and will be back in action with two games Thursday against Cumberland County.
Whitley County scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding three more runs in the second inning, and three more in the third inning.
“It was nice to be able to get some other girls in and give them a chance to hit,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “We are still looking for our solid 9/10 girls but today showed us some good stuff. We set some goals as a team and they went out there and achieved them. I’m proud of them.”
Morgan Huddleston led the Lady Colonels at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored.
Kara Kanada was perfect at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort, driving in two runs and scoring twice while Charley Chaney had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
Amber Brown, Ryleigh Petrey, Chandra Price, and Jayden Barton each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Mackenzie Lunsford collected a hit and scored once. Kyra Dean had a hit and a run scored while Adalee Johnson, Ciara Pittman, and Jadynn Johnson each scored once. Makenzie Carr drove in a run.
Tuesday’s Game
Things started off fine for the Whitley County Lady Colonels during their game against Clinton County on Tuesday, but the ending wasn’t so nice.
Whitley County built a 2-0 lead and was tied at five apiece entering the fifth inning, and that’s when the floodgates opened.
The Lady Bulldogs used a seven-run fifth inning, combined with a three-run sixth inning to knock off the Lady Colonels, 15-5.
Angela Singleton’s team committed six errors while falling to 3-9 overall after dropping their third game in a row.
“The girls were doing so well holding their own and sticking with them, but then the wheels fell off and we couldn’t find an out when we needed it,” Singleton said. “Clinton County is a good hitting team and we couldn’t keep them off balance later in the game. Our girls will bounce back and have it together come district. We believe in them.”
Adalee Johnson led Whitley County with a hit and two RBI while Jayden Barton finished with a hit and an RBI.
Ryleigh Petrey and Kara Canada each finished with a hit and run scored apiece.
Amber Brown scored twice in the loss while Hallie Huddleston scored once.
Mackenzie Lunsford started the game and lasted four and two/thirds of an inning. She allowed nine hits and seven earned runs while striking out a batter.
Canada and seventh-grader Caylee Singleton each pitched one/third of an inning. Canada allowed one hit and one earned run while Singleton gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
