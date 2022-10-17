In a pair of 49th District Tournament matches, Red Bird defeated Oneida Baptist Institute, 3-1, and Jackson County swept Clay County, 3-0.

Red Bird 3, OBI 1

Starting the evening off, Red Bird pulled out to a 1-0 lead over OBI with a set win of 25-14.

But then the Lady Mountaineers bounced back to tie things up by winning the second set, 25-22.

The third set was a bit more lopsided as Red Bird took the advantage with a 25-9 win.

Then finally to wrap things up, the Lady Cardinals cruised to a 26-16 set victory to win the match, 3-1.

Red Bird will now face North Laurel on Tuesday in the district semifinals.

Jackson County 3, Clay County 0

In the second match of the evening, Jackson County claimed a 1-0 advantage by winning the first set over Clay County, 25-18.

Then in the second set, it was more of the same as the Lady Generals won again, 25-18, to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Finally in the third set, Jackson County took care of business and won 25-14 to sweep Clay County 3-0.

The Lady Generals now move on to the finals of the district and await the winner of Red Bird and North Laurel.

