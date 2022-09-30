The South Laurel Cardinals came out hot in the second half, but could not overcome an early 49-0 deficit to the Pulaski County Maroons.
Pulaski County came in as a heavy favorite for the Friday night district matchup. The Maroons rolled into London seeking to extend their win streak. South Laurel was still looking for their first win of the season.
Pulaski County wasted no time putting points on the board. The Maroons opened the game with seven straight touchdowns.
Pulaski County would go into the half leading 49-0.
South Laurel came out ready to fight in the second half, putting up 20 straight points.
Noah Smith would find Hunter Bundy for a 53-yard touchdown to put the Cards on the board. Bundy would then return a punt for a 61-yard touchdown.
Garrison Brown made a huge defensive play, taking a 99-yard interception to the house. South would find themselves down 49-20 in the third quarter.
Pulaski County would extend their lead with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Godby. This would be Godby’s fifth touchdown of the night.
A fumble would also be picked up by Layton Abbot and returned for a Maroon touchdown. Garrison Brown would score one more time for the Cardinals with a touchdown reception to close out the game.
Pulaski won the district matchup 71-27 over South Laurel.
The Cardinals drop to 0-7 on the year, and 0-2 in district play. They will take a bye week as they prepare to travel to Southwestern Friday, October 14.
