CORBIN — For the third consecutive year, Dirk Berta’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets are the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball Tournament champions.
Williamsburg had the toughest road to win the title, beating Oneida Baptist, Jackson County, and then Pineville, 2-1, in the finals.
“It’s always a great day to be a Williamsburg Jacket, even more so today after winning the 13th Region All A Volleyball Championship for the third year in a row,” Berta said. “Our girls played great competition all day and didn’t flinch at all. The credit goes to all of our players, the work they put in and the belief and confidence they have in each other is unmatched and it’s because of the work they put in.
“We had five players get selected to the all tournament team including Kylie Nantz, Karina Nantz, Abigail Stephens, Lylah Mattingly and the tournament MVP Lorelei Coleman,” he added. “Today was a tremendous team effort. I can’t express how proud I am of all of our girls. They earned it today.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets (10-7) cruised past Oneida Baptist with a 25-10, 25-7 victory, and then met Jackson County for the third time this season and coming out with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 win.
Williamsburg cruised to an easy 25-10 first set win over Pineville in the finals before the Lady Mountain Lions (8-4) answered with a 25-20 victory in the second set. The Lady Yellow Jackets put the match away with a 25-11 win in the final set.
“We are going to enjoy it this weekend and will look forward to the week of games ahead and going to Richmond on Friday and Saturday to play for the Class A State Championship,” Berta said. “Go Jackets.”
