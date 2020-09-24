WILLIAMSBURG — Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars wrapped up the 49th District’s top seed by upending Whitley County, 7-0, on Thursday.
Many expected the game to come down to the wire but four first-half goals by the Lady Jaguars put the game away during the first 40 minutes.
Makayla Mastin, Meg Anderson, and Madison Dagley each scored two goals win the victory.
North Laurel (6-0 overall, 3-0 vs. 49th District opponents) extended its consecutive win streak against 13th Region teams wins to 21, and 17 against 49th District opponents.
The loss dropped the Lady Colonels to 2-3, and 0-2 against district opposition.
North Laurel wasted little time taking co trial of the match. Mastin’s goal seven minutes into the game gave her team a 1-0 lead, and they never looked back.
Anderson increased the Lady Jaguars’ lead to 2-0 at the 22:26 mark after scoring her second goal of the season.
Mastin’s second goal of the game, and eighth of the season, increased North Laurel’s advantage to 3-0 at the 31-minute mark while Dagley’s team-leading ninth goal gave her team a comfortable 4-0 cushion going into the second half.
Olivia Rudder got into the scoring action as well. Her goal with 35 minutes remaining in the game made the score 5-0 while Anderson and Dagley also scored to wrap-up the win for North Laurel.
