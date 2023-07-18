The inaugural Knox County Senior League Softball All Stars made history in several ways by not only being the first ever Senior League Softball team in Knox County but also making it to their first-ever State Tournament in Prestonsburg.
The team’s head coach, Christian Bruce, in his first year coaching led a group of talented, upcoming players to the District 4 championship and on the cusp of being in the State Championship game.
Even though they lost their first game against a fantastic team from Louisville (Germantown), the team looked sharp in their win against Shelby Valley on Tuesday night with the final score 10 to 2.
The team was led by Adyson Scott on the circle with ten strikeouts and production with her hitting. Also leading the way with hits was Emily Mills, Aubrey Richardson, Addison Evans and Kenzie Laws. All and all it was a total team effort from start to finish with timely hitting, defense and pitching from Scott.
After the big win Tuesday, the team continued their quest against a solid Boyd County team on Wednesday.
The team came out hot in the first inning and scored three runs, and seemed poised for a runaway victory. However it was not to be as fatigue from the hot temperature started being a factor for the team with costly errors causing the teams lead to slip away and their chance of playing in the championship game.
The Knox County team showed some grit and fight as they mounted a comeback down seven in the final inning with Emily Mills and Adyson Scott leading the team off with an inside-the-park home runs. They would score two more runs before Boyd County closed the game with a final out.
Coach Bruce said, “Although we are disappointed with the loss, I’m very proud of what the team was able to achieve in its first year of existence. The team never gave up and they fought to the very end. These girls have been a blast to coach and have bright futures ahead of them in softball.”
