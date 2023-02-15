Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms With Strong Winds And Heavy Rain Possible On Thursday And Thursday Evening... A low pressure system passing just to our north will bring a cold front through the region Thursday night. Along and ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms will affect us from late tonight into Thursday night. Heavy rainfall may result, leading to significant rises on streams. Some of the thunderstorms could also bring strong or damaging winds on Thursday or Thursday evening. However, the greatest threat for severe thunderstorms is over central and northern Kentucky.