LEXINGTON — If the eventual 13th Region Girls’ and Boys’ Champions are going to make a run at their respective Sweet 16 championships, they’re going to have a tough road to go through.
In the girls’ draw, the 13th Region champion will face-off against the 11th Region champion during opening round play on March 8.
The 13th Region boys’ champion has an even tougher first round draw against the 10th Region champion, where defending state champion George Rogers Clark could possibly await.
More information on both tournaments is listed below.
Girls Draw
If the 13th Region champion is going to make a run at a state championship, they’re going to have to do it in the toughest bracket.
The upper bracket is loaded with potential state power teams.
The 3rd Region champion will face-off against the 4th Region champion on Wednesday, March 8 while the winner will face-off against the winner of the 7th Region champion, and 15th Region champion.
Of course the two-time defending state champion Sacred Heart Valkyries are in the 7th Region along with DuPont Manual. The Valkyries have yet to lose against a Kentucky team.
The 12th Region champion will square-off against the 10th Region champion also on Wednesday, March 8, and the winner will face the winner of the 13th Region champion, and 11th Region champion game.
The 12th Region is loaded with talent as Judy Mason’s Danville Lady Admirals have only lost two games this season. Pulaski County, Southwestern, Rockcastle County, and Danville Christian are also threats to win the 12th Region.
The 10th Region champion will more than likely be state power George Rogers Clark, who eliminated defending 13th Region champion Corbin last season.
North Laurel, Corbin, Knox Central, South Laurel, and Bell County look to be the top teams in the 13th Region while Franklin County, Frederick Douglas, and Madison Central look to be one of the teams that come out of the 11th Region.
The lower bracket which will be played on March 9 has matchups between the 14th Region, and 16th Region; the 5th Region and the 1st Region; the 6th Region and the 9th Region; the 8th Region and the 2nd Region.
Game times have not been set yet.
Boys Bracket
The upper bracket first round action will tip-off on Wednesday, March 15 with the 6th Region champion facing off against the 8th Region champion for the first time since 1982.
The winner will play against the winner of the 5th Region champion, and the 1st Region champion. The 4th Region champion will face-off against the 12th Region champion while the 3rd Region champion will go up against the 16th Region champion.
The lower bracket could be loaded with star power.
The games will be played on Thursday, March 16.
The 11th Region champion will play the 15th Region champion, and the winner will go up against the winner of the 7th Region champion vs. 14th Region champion game.
Lexington Catholic, Madison Central, Frederick Douglas, and Great Crossing are the top teams in the 11th Region while the 15th Region is Pikeville’s to lose.
Ballard, Trinity, and Male are the top teams in the 7th Region while Hazard, Breathitt, and Perry Central look to be the top teams in the 14th Region.
In the lower part of the lower bracket, the 2nd Region will play the 9th Region champion while the 10th Region champion will face-off against the 13th Region champion.
Junior star player Tyler Perry plays for 2nd Region favorite Lyon County while Covington Catholic, and Covington Holy Cross are the top two teams in the 9th Region.
The winner of that game will play against the winner of the 10th Region champion, and 13th Region champion.
Defending state champion George Rogers Clark is favored to to win the 10th Region while North Laurel, Harlan County, South Laurel, Corbin, and Harlan are the top teams in the 13th Region.
Game times have not been set yet.
