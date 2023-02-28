CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds are two wins away from pulling off their first repeat since they accomplished the feat back in 2013 and 2014.
Isaac Wilson’s squad took care of business and defeated 51st District runner-up Pineville on Tuesday, 57-42.
Kylie Clem turned in a double-double for Corbin, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds while also collecting three steals. Kallie Housley followed with an 11-point scoring effort while pulling down three rebounds. She also had three assists and three steals.
Raegan Walker delivered a nine-point, 10-rebound effort while Bailey Stewart and Mahayla Jordan each finished with seven points apiece.
Defense was the name of the game for Corbin (22-9).
The Lady Redhounds limited the Lady Mountain Lions to 16-of-53 shooting from the floor, including a 5-of-19 effort from 3-point range.
“I thought our team adjusted early on to the environment and was able to get a lead early on because of that,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “The atmosphere of this tournament and The Arena really changes how teams can approach the game.
“I thought Pineville adjusted well at half and played a great second half,” he added. “They really made us do some things that are pretty uncharacteristic of our basketball team and hats off to them for that.
“At the end of the day, we were able to earn another 32 minutes to our season and give us a chance in the semifinals,” he added. “This time of the year you take it one game at a time and survive and advance.”
Pineville’s Nadine Johnson led the way with 16 points, but she had to earn each of them as Corbin limited her to 7-of-18 shooting from the floor.
The Lady Redhounds outrebounded the Lady Mountain Lions, 34-28, while forcing them into 16 turnovers.
Ava Arnett also scored in double figures for Pineville with 10 points while Kamryn Biliter totaled nine points.
Defense reigned supreme in the first half for Corbin.
The Lady Redhounds managed to claim a 19-12 advantage in the first quarter before taking a 35-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Corbin limited Pineville to only 8-of-26 shooting from the floor in the first half but the Lady Mountain Lions (22-9) did manage to stay in the game thanks to hitting 4-of-8 shot attempts from 3-point range.
The Lady Redhounds connected on 13-of-28 shot attempts while hitting 3-of-8 attempts from behind the arc. They also outrebounded Pineville, 19-12, while forcing the Lady Mountain Lions into eight turnovers.
Clem had the hot hand early, scoring 12 points, and seven rebounds in the opening 16 minutes while Housley had nine points. Walker, and Stewart each had five points apiece.
Biliter led Pineville with nine points, and three 3-pointers in the first half while Johnson had four points.
Corbin used an 18-8 run to open the third quarter, and out the game out of reach as Clem scored eight points during the period.
The Lady Redhounds took a commanding 53-28 advantage into the fourth quarter before seeing the Lady Mountain Lions outscore them in the final eight minutes, 14-4.
Corbin is now 41-26 all time in the 13th Region Tournament while Pineville fell to 2-21.
The 51st District is now 1-35 in the 13th Region Tournament dating back to the 2005-06 realignment.
