CORBIN — Step two is now complete which means Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars are one game away from repeating as 13th Region champions.
The Jaguars used a 19-8 run in the third quarter to separate themselves from crosstown rival South Laurel, and cruise to an easy 63-44 win.
North Laurel, who is 3-0 against South Laurel this season, has now won six games in a row against the Cardinals, including eight of the last nine.
The Jaguars (24-10) advance to their third consecutive 13th Region title game, and fourth in five years. They’re looking to capture back-to-back regional crowns for the first time in program history on Monday.
It was business as usual for McDonald’s All-American Reed Sheppard, who turned in a 23-point, 10-rebound effort while also finishing with seven assists and six assists.
Ryan Davidson had 16 points and six rebounds while Gavin Chadwell recorded 11 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and one steal. Brody Brock added eight points, and Colton Rawlings scored five points while finishing with three blocks, two assists, and one steal.
North Laurel hit 25-of-46 shot attempts, including a 6-of-14 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars outrebounded South Laurel, 25-16, and forced the Cardinals into 12 turnovers with nine of those coming off steals.
Jordan Mabe led the Cardinals with 14 points and six rebounds while Eli Gover scored 12 points. Parker Payne added nine points while Ashton Garland (five points) and Caden Jones (four points) followed.
South Laurel finished shooting 18-of-41 from the floor, including a 5-of-17 effort from 3-point range.
As expected, the game was close throughout the first half with North Laurel holding a slim 29-23 lead at halftime.
The Jaguars led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring South Laurel, 13-12, in the second quarter.
Sheppard was efficient with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting. He also had three steals, two assists, and two rebounds. Davidson had eight points, one rebound, and one steal while Rawlings shined on defense. He had five points, three blocked shots, and one steal.
North Laurel shot 11-of-25 from the floor, including a 4-of-9 effort from 3-point range. The Jaguars had 10 rebounds while forcing the Cardinals into seven turnovers.
“I am elated for our program to be back in the region finals,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We did a much better job defensively in the second half. We shared the ball really well and got great shots. We are excited to have a chance to play Monday night.”
Payne led South Laurel with seven points. He also had two assists and two rebounds. Mabe had six points and four rebounds while Jones contributed four points and two rebounds.
The Cardinals were 9-of-17 from the floor, and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
North Laurel is now 18-11 overall in the 13th Region Tournament while South Laurel drops to 22-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.