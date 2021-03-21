1
CORBIN — The brackets are set, and beginning Wednesday, the 13th Region Girls Tournament will be tipping-off.

Tournament favorite 49th District champion North Laurel (22-4) will face-off against 50th District runner-up Whitley County in quarterfinal action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. while Pineville (15-4), and Harlan County (10-12) will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Eddie Mahan’s Lady Jaguars are 2-0 against the Lady Colonels this season with wins of 78-52 and 84-69, respectively.

North Laurel captured the 49th District title thanks to a 63-51 win over Clay County. The Lady Jaguars are the only team with an unbeaten record (11-0) against regional opponents.

Whitley County fell, 65-55, to South Laurel in the finals of the 50th District Tournament. Sean Pigman’s squad is 11-6 against regional opponents.

Pineville (15-4) surprised many by rallying to beat Knox Central in the 51st District title game, 42-38, while Harlan County dropped a 62-55 decision to Bell County in the 52nd District finals.

The Lady Mountain Lions won their only meeting with the Lady Black Bears back on March 4 with a 41-28 decision.

52nd District champion Bell County (21-4) will go up against 49th District runner-up Clay County (13-8) to begin quarterfinal action on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bobcats recorded a 52-45 win over the Lady Tigers on Feb. 20. Bell County is 16-3 against regional foes. Clay County is 9-7 against regional opponents.

50th District champion South Laurel (17-10) and 51st District runner-up Knox Central (12-6) will face-off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The two teams haven’t faced each other this season with the Lady Cardinals holding a 10-3 mark against regional opponents while the Lady Panthers are 10-4 against regional foes.

13th Region Girls Tournament

At The Corbin Arena

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 24

North Laurel vs. Whitley County, 6 p.m.

Pineville vs. Harlan County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

Bell County vs. Clay County, 6 p.m.

South Laurel vs. Knox Central, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Semifinals

North Laurel/Whitley County winner vs. Pineville vs. Harlan County winner, 1 p.m.

Bell County vs. Clay County winner vs. South Laurel/Knox Central winner, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 29

Finals

TBD, 7 p.m.

