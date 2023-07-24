It’s that time of the year again, and I am excited to present my "Very Early" 13th Region Girls Basketball Rankings for the upcoming season.
Since last March, we have seen numerous changes, including key players moving and new coaches taking over. With that said, let's dive into the early predictions and see how things may evolve from now until October.
1. North Laurel (30-7)
Until someone in the region defeats the Lady Jaguars, I have to keep them at the No. 1 spot. No team has been more successful than North Laurel in the past six years, and I don’t see that changing.
Eddie Mahan’s squads have posted an impressive 164-38 record during this time span, which equals an unheard-of .811 winning percentage.
The Lady Jaguars have also won two region titles and finished regional runner-up three times, while winning six 49th District crowns.
Losing Emily Sizemore will hurt, but the return of Brooke Nicholson, who could very well be the best player in the region, along with Jaelyn Black, Bella Sizemore, Mariella Claybrook, Chloe McKnight, and Gracie McKnight, keeps North Laurel at the top spot.
Having Haley Combs transfer in also helps North Laurel.
2. Corbin (22-10)
If there is one team that can end North Laurel’s reign, it’s Corbin.
The Lady Redhounds return everyone from last season’s 22-win team, and let's not forget they won the region championship the year before.
Corbin is talented and hungry, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Isaac Wilson’s squad cutting down the nets at the Corbin Arena.
Kallie Housley returns along with Kylie Clem, Darcie Anderson, Mahayla Jordan, Bailey Stewart, Raegan Walker, and Izzy Walker. But that’s not all. Wilson also returns a solid nucleus of younger talent.
Corbin plays one of the toughest schedules in the region once again, which will have them ready for a deep postseason run come March.
3. South Laurel (19-15)
The Lady Cardinals are a scary team and are right in the conversation of who will win the region crown.
Chris Souder has another roster that is young and talented, and no one should overlook them. South Laurel returns seven freshmen along with an overall solid core.
Shelbie Mills has moved up the charts with a huge summer, while Skeeter Mabe, Sydney Blanton, Jamie Beunaventura, Aubrey Bundy, Maci Messer, Kenlea Murray, and Alyssa Mounce are ready to make some noise.
This team is loaded with talent and will be hard to beat once postseason play arrives.
4. Knox Central (23-6)
The Lady Panthers continue to be one of the better teams in the region, and it begins with junior Halle Collins, who is a double-double machine. Collins was a big reason why Knox Central had the second-best RPI in the region last season. If the Lady Panthers are going to compete for a region crown, she’ll be a big reason why.
Collins will be joined by talented teammates Jaylynn Fain, Timberly Fredrick, Zoey Hamilton, Hannah Melton, and Kelsie Smith.
A key to Knox Central’s success could lie within its schedule. A tougher slate this season could very well have them ready for a deep postseason run.
5. Jackson County (22-10)
The Lady Generals surprised many last season and advanced to the 13th Region finals before dropping a hard-fought, 42-39, decision to North Laurel.
The Lady Generals will be right back in the thick of things this season with Abby Gilbert returning along with Kylee Shannon, Madison Curry, and Jenni Creech.
I really like the duo of Gilbert and Shannon. Jackson County could do some big things this season.
6. Bell County (23-10)
The Lady Bobcats lose two key players from last season’s 23-win team, but they also return a cupboard that is far from bare.
The key to Bell County’s success is senior Gracie Jo Wilder, who is one of the best players in the region.
Nevaeh Allen, Kylee Greer-Gann, Lauren McGeorge, and Kairi Lamb are expected to contribute as well.
7. Pineville (22-9)
The Lady Mountain Lions are another team that could possibly move up this season.
Nadine Johnson returns along with sharpshooter Ava Arnett, Rachel Howard, Malley Smith, and Kamryn Butler.
This is a team that could very well surprise and make a run at unseating Knox Central as 51st District champions.
8. Harlan (11-18)
I expect the Lady Green Dragons to be much-improved from last season.
They return their top four leading scorers in Aymanni Wynn, Kylie Noe, Emma Owens, and Leah Davis.
Look for Harlan, Bell County, and Harlan County to battle it out for the top spot in the 52nd District.
9. Harlan County (22-10)
The Lady Black Bears lost four key players to graduation off last season’s 22-win team, but coach Anthony Nolan will always have his team ready for battle.
Returning is one of the top scorers in the region, Ella Karst. Karst can flat out play and will be joined by some talented young players.
10. Whitley County (10-18)
The Lady Colonels hold an abundance of young talent, and I’m anxious to see just how well they’ll do this season.
The addition of transfer Maddy Hopkins will make Whitley County even stronger.
Joining Hopkins are Jonna Rice, Khylea Ray Collier, Alba Castilla Lopez, Amber Brown, Michaela Barton, and Autumn Sawyers, to name a few.
The Lady Colonels have the potential to surprise some teams and make a statement this season.
Best of the Rest
11. Clay County (12-19)
12. Middlesboro (5-24)
13. Barbourville (4-20)
14. Lynn Camp (6-25)
15. Williamsburg (11-20)
16. Oneida Baptist (3-22)
These teams may not be at the top of the rankings, but they still have the opportunity to make an impact.
Clay County, led by a determined group of players, has the potential to improve their record and surprise some opponents.
Middlesboro, Barbourville, Lynn Camp, and Oneida Baptist will be looking to bounce back from challenging seasons and show their growth and improvement.
Williamsburg, with a mix of experienced players and promising newcomers, will be aiming to make strides and compete in a tough region.
As the season approaches, it's important to remember that these rankings are based on early predictions and can change as teams develop and face new challenges.
The 13th Region is filled with talented teams and players, and it will be exciting to see how the season unfolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.