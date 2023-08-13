LONDON — With the season just beginning, boys soccer coaches in the 13th Region have selected players they expect to excel this season.
The players selected had impressive seasons last year and are anticipated to perform well this year.
The 13th Region Watchlist includes:
From North Laurel: Tanner Broyles, a senior midfielder; Jaxon Jacobs, a sophomore forward; Grant Abner, a junior midfielder; Kristopher Hagan, a senior defender; and Aydn Ebersole, a senior goalkeeper.
From Corbin: Logan Wise, a senior who plays both defense and midfield; Braydon Van, a senior midfielder; Lucas Gibson, another senior midfielder; Rizo Cima, a freshman forward; and John Ball, a junior midfielder.
From South Laurel: Zach Rayburn, a senior midfielder; Liam Zik, a sophomore midfielder; and Jacob Parmon, who plays both midfield and forward.
From Knox Central: James Floyd, a senior defender.
From Whitley County: Matthew Sawyers, a senior forward; Jacob Senters, a junior forward; and Canaan Parsons, a senior goalkeeper.
