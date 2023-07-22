It’s that time of the year, mid-July, and I present to you my “Very Early” 13th Region Boys Basketball Rankings for the upcoming season.
Since last March, we’ve witnessed numerous changes, including key players moving and new coaches taking over.
With that said, let’s dive into the early predictions and see how things may evolve from now until October.
1. Harlan County (27-6)
The Black Bears boasted the best RPI in the 13th Region last season and only graduated two players.
With Mr. Basketball candidate Trent Noah returning, along with sharpshooter Maddox Huff and Jonah Swanner, Harlan County is the clear front-runner to cut down the nets at the Corbin Arena. Their solid nucleus of players makes them a tough team to beat.
2. Clay County (15-16)
The Tigers are back in the conversation for the region’s top spot. Clay County adds excitement to the 13th Region and is expected to be a strong contender.
The team possesses talent, including the return of transfer Jerrod Roark and the underrated Hayden Harris. Ethan Jackson, Aiden Wagers, Landon Dezarn, Elijah Bundy, Tate Rice, and Grayson Hooker will also play crucial roles in Clay County’s success.
Coach Michael Jones has the potential to lead his team to a region title.
3. Corbin (23-8)
After reaching the 13th Region Tournament’s finals last season, the Redhounds aim to go even further in the 2023-24 campaign.
Although they lose their top scorer, Corbin retains players like Carter Stewart, Trey Worley, Zander Curry, and Eli Pietrowski.
Expect Corbin to be a formidable team once again.
4. South Laurel (24-9)
Never count out Jeff Davis’ Cardinals.
Despite graduating key players each year, South Laurel consistently proves to be one of the region’s best defensive teams and a contender for the region crown.
Jordan Mabe’s emergence as a threat on both ends of the court adds to their strength.
It’s worth noting that South Laurel has won five consecutive 50th District titles, a feat even the dominant Cardinal teams of the late 2000s couldn’t achieve.
5. North Laurel (25-11)
As the two-time defending 13th Region champions, the Jaguars face the challenge of replacing key contributors Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson, who provided points and rebounding.
However, the return of Brody Brock, Colton Rawlings, and Reece Davidson, alongside a solid nucleus of players, keeps North Laurel in the dangerous category.
6. Bell County (15-16)
With a year of experience under their belts, coach Brad Sizemore’s Bobcats are poised for a deep postseason run.
Graduating only two seniors, including leading scorer Dawson Woolum, Bell County is ready to improve on last season’s 15 wins.
Returning players Blake Burnett, Cameron Hall, Ethan Buell, Jacob Jones, and Cayden Huff make this Bobcat team a potential surprise package.
7. Whitley County (20-10)
Coach Eric Swords continues to build a winning program at Whitley County, and it won’t be surprising to see the Colonels climb up the rankings this season.
Despite graduating five key players from last season’s 20-win team, Whitley County retains talents like Bryce Anderson, Evan Ellis, Shane Parker, Jackson Petrey, Lucas Queener, and Danny Ellis.
Keep an eye on this team as they pose a threat throughout the season.
8. Pineville (18-11)
The Mountain Lions boast two of the region’s exciting players in Sawyer Thompson and Ashton Moser. Thompson, a proven winner and scorer, adds excitement to the team.
Pineville is not only expected to be the team to beat in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament but also aims to dethrone Barbourville as the 51st District champions.
9. Harlan (24-8)
The Green Dragons may be ranked lower than expected, but for now, they sit at the ninth spot.
Graduating some key players from last season’s squad, Harlan still retains talented individuals like Kyler McClendon, Trenton Cole, Dylan Cox, and Matthew Pennington.
10. Barbourville (19-11)
The Tigers unseated Knox Central as the 51st District champions, but can they defend their title?
Despite graduating six players, Barbourville’s solid group of sophomores, juniors, and seniors gives them a chance to compete for the 51st District title once again.
The Best of the Rest
11. Jackson County (17-13)
12. Knox Central (4-26)
13. Williamsburg (15-15)
14. Middlesboro (9-22)
15. Lynn Camp (5-24)
16. Oneida Baptist (11-21)
17. Red Bird (5-18)
Note: These rankings are based on early my predictions and are subject to change as the season nears.
