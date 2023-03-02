CORBIN — For the first time since 2015, the Barbourville Tigers will be heading to the 13th Region Boys Tournament semifinals.
Barbourville used a 24-15 run in the third quarter to power past Clay County en route to its 68-57 win.
Matthew Warren led Barbourville with a 25-point scoring effort while finishing with seven rebounds, six steals, two assists, and one block. He left the game with less than 10 seconds remaining due to an injury, and was carried off the court.
Jacob Lundy added 12 points while KT Turner finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots.
Barbourville connected on 26-of-47 shot attempts, including a 3-of-10 effort from behind the arc.
Clay County outrebounded Barbourville, 30-20, but turned the ball over 20 times. Glenn Gray’s squad finished the game hitting 21-of-52 shot attempts while going 4-of-18 from 3-point range.
Clay County struggled from the free-throw line, too. Hitting only 11-of-19 free throw attempts.
Hayden Harris led Clay County with a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds while totaling two steals and two blocks. Aiden Wagers had 16 points and seven rebounds while Elijah Bundy finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Ethan Jackson also scored in double figures with 11 points while Landon Dezarn added eight points.
The first half was a rollercoaster of a ride for both teams.
Clay County came out red-hot in the first quarter and had Barbourville down, 17-11, before cooling off a bit in the second quarter.
Barbourville outscored Clay County, 15-8, in the second quarter to take a slim 26-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Chris Taylor’s squad hit 11-of-23 shot attempts in the first half, including a 3-of-8 effort from 3-point range. Clay County hit 9-of-20 shot attempts while hitting only 1-of-5 from 3-point range. Glenn Gray’s squad outrebounded Barbourville, 14-7, but turned the ball over 11 times.
Matthew Warren led Barbourville with eight points in the first half while KT Turner added seven points. Aiden Wagers led Clay County with seven points while Landon Dezarn had six points.
Barbourville is now 19-35 all-time in 13th Region Tournament play while Clay County falls to 132-53.
