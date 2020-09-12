WILLIAMSBURG — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcat volleyball team continues to make noise this season by capturing the 13th Region All ‘A Classic championship on Saturday.
Lynn Camp picked up wins over Red Bird (2-0), and Williamsburg (2-1) before defeating Jackson County in the championship game, 25-22, and 25-22.
“It truly feels amazing to see how much the girls wanted to go for the title and not give up even when they were down,” Lynn Camp Coach Lauren Petrey said. “This team is a fighting team, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. To see how much they invest in each other and the whole team is amazing.”
Lynn Camp’s record now stands at 5-0 on the season. The Lady Wildcats had an easy time with Red Bird to advance to the semifinals, and they needed three sets to beat Williamsburg.
“Williamsburg is a good team,” Petrey said. “We knew going into the match it would be a battle, and knowing they beat us out last year, we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. We as coaches were worried but we hung in there with them and just kept clawing back when we were down. Finishing sets is what we have worked on since we have been allowed to practice.
“Those two big wins have reassured the girls they have what it takes to compete when they work together, communicate, and don’t give up,” she added. “To see what they can accomplish is amazing.”
Petrey knows her team will face stiff competition at state play but likes what her players bring to the table.
“I know there will be some hard competition,” she said. “We are focusing on one team at a time for state. It’s our first appearance in a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.