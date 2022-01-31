The Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up another district win on Monday night when they traveled to take on the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets and came away with a 66-20 victory in the 50th District showdown.
The win moved Corbin’s record to 4-1 in district play. It also gave them a sweep over Williamsburg this season. The Lady Redhounds have not lost to the Lady Yellow Jackets since a 71-43 loss in 2019.
Coach Isaac Wilson said that anytime his team picks up a district win it is a good night. He said this time of the year, they have to make every game count and play their best.
“If you can get a 50th District win, then that is always a good thing. This helps a lot when it comes to seeding for the district tournament,” said Wilson. “I’m glad that we keep finding ways to win and we were able to do that again tonight.”
Wilson was able to clear his bench in the win on Monday, with 11 different Lady Redhound players finding the scoring column. Kallie Housely led the team with 13 points, followed by Darcie Anderson with 12. Shelby Stewart and Erica Angel each added eight points for Corbin.
Corbin tipped off the night with a strong 25-point performance to end the first quarter. Housely and Anderson each had seven points in the first period.
Williamsburg’s best quarter of the night was in the first minutes of the game. They scored nine points in the first quarter, but managed to just add 11 points to their total for the remainder of the night, including going scoreless in the second period, despite giving a great effort for the entire game.
Kaylee Graham led the Lady Yellow Jackets with nine points.
Wilson said he was pleased with the way his team played a team-oriented offense on Monday. He added that in games that have a large scoring margin, it’s important to continue to execute and play well.
“I thought the best testament to our team tonight was how we were able to share the basketball. We shared the ball extremely well offensively and were able to execute in our sets,” said Wilson. “We have to be able to do that as we approach the postseason and games become a possession by possession style of play.”
The win moves Corbin into the No. 1 seed in the district, just ahead of South Laurel. In two games this season, the Lady Redhounds split games with South Laurel, who still has to play Williamsburg and Whitley County. Corbin also has one game left against Whitley County.
Corbin 66, Williamsburg 20
Corbin 25 20 12 9 - 66
Williamsburg 9 0 5 6 - 20
Corbin (66) - Housely 13, Anderson 12, Shelby Stewart 8, Angel 8, Bailey Stewart 7, Lauren Faulkner 5, Kalia Stidham 4, Reagan Walker 2, Addy Wilson 2, Sida Hill 3, Mya Bryson 2
Williamsburg (20) - Graham 9, Allie Wilson 4, Zoie Brown 3, Hannah Creekmore 2, Braylee Evans 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.